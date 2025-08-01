We visited new darts venue set to launch this weekend in Derbyshire town – and these photos offer first look inside

2 . New business venture

Nicola said: “My husband is the barber at the shop - it is very well-established and does really well. The shop next door became available, so we just thought we'd expand businesses anyway. My husband and son have got a real interest in darts, and when they’re talking with the lads and men in the shop, a lot of their spare time is taken up playing darts - but there’s nowhere for them to play locally really. My son is 15 and darts is becoming really popular with the younger ones.” Photo: Brian Eyre