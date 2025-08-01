We visited new darts venue set to launch this weekend in Derbyshire town – and these photos offer first look inside

By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Aug 2025, 17:22 BST
These photos offer a glimpse inside a new darts venue opening its doors this weekend in a Derbyshire town.

A new darts shop called The Oche is set to open its doors tomorrow (Saturday, August 2) at Town End in Bolsover - promising a welcoming space for young people and adults to play darts and socialise.

We visited the new business ahead of its launch - and these photos show what to expect from Bolsover’s new darts venue. For more information, head to The Oche’s Facebook page here.

Nicola and Joe Pickley have taken over the former Blossom & Swan site in Bolsover - launching a new darts shop called The Oche. They currently run Joe Ninety Barbers, where Joe is the barber.

Nicola said: “My husband is the barber at the shop - it is very well-established and does really well. The shop next door became available, so we just thought we'd expand businesses anyway. My husband and son have got a real interest in darts, and when they’re talking with the lads and men in the shop, a lot of their spare time is taken up playing darts - but there’s nowhere for them to play locally really. My son is 15 and darts is becoming really popular with the younger ones.”

Nicola said: “We’ve just gone for it and have opened a darts shop - where young people and adults can come in, throw some darts and socialise. We’re really big on men’s mental health as well, and we think it’ll be a great place for men to talk to other men, have a good time and unintentionally get things off their chest.”

Nicola said: “Bolsover is quite known for youths being on the streets causing hassle - I thought this would be a way to get younger people in for an hour and get them off the streets.”

