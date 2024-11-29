We visited National Trust's Peak District estate which is marking 50 years of Christmas tree sales

Every winter, the Moorland Discovery Centre at Longshaw Estate turns into a festive grotto with Christmas trees and decorations for sale. The trees are a mixture of species, including varieties which don't drop needles.

High quality, sustainably sourced Christmas tree are selected by expert rangers and every tree sold supports vital conservation work in the Peak District.

Megan Carroll, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at Longshaw Estate, said: “This year we’re delighted to be celebrating more than 50 years of Christmas tree sales at Longshaw. The theme of nostalgia, tradition and gold, in the sense of a golden anniversary, is a fitting way to mark this.

"This year we have created a “memory tree”, where families can write a favourite Christmas memory of Longshaw or remember a loved one. Some families have been visiting Longshaw at Christmas for generations, so the memory tree is a lovely way for visitors to reflect on and share their memories.

“Over the decades, fundraising from Christmas tree sales has made a huge amount of vital conservation work possible, helping to care for the Peak District’s wildlife for future generations, so every tree sold is part of a tradition in the present day, and an act of care for nature and people in the future too.”

Derbyshire Times photographer Brian Eyre visited the estate to find out more. Check out our gallery below and watch our video with area ranger Chris Millner as he explains how to look after your Christmas tree.

Longshaw is open between 9.30am and 4pm for tree sales, until 22 December or until stocks last.

