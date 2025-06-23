Situated on a hilltop towering over Matlock, 19th century Riber Castle is one of Derbyshire’s most iconic landmarks.

The Grade II listed building, which fell into disrepair, has recently started a brand new chapter in its rich history – with Alan Wright, 80, and his son Rob Wright, 50, converting the ruins into 26 state-of-the-art luxury apartments.

The complex offers a range of one, two, and three bedroom properties including apartments, duplex apartments and four 'tower suites'.

We were invited to tour the landmark and find out more about the long and complex journey the Wright family embarked on 25 years ago.

Walking into Riber Castle felt like stepping into a fairy tale as I was in awe of the beautiful marble floors, high ceilings and striking chandeliers featured above the staircase.

We were first invited to the orangery – a spacious ground floor room, with floor to ceiling glazing, offering gorgeous views of Riber Castle’s picturesque gardens.

The stunning space, which once served as a ballroom, was full of light and offered a perfect blend of history and modern elegance.

We were introduced to Alan and his son Rob who told us more about the history of the castle.

The Grade II listed building was built in 1862 by a local mill-owner John Smedley and initially served as his private residence.

After Smedley and his wife passed away, the castle was converted into a boy’s preparatory school in 1892, before becoming food storage in 1930s.

The building remained empty until the 1960s when the castle grounds became a home to a wildlife park and zoo.

The Wright family bought Riber Castle in 2000 with an ambitious plan to preserve the landmark which over the years had fallen into disrepair.

Rob said: “When my dad bought the castle, the inside was full of soil and overgrown with vegetation and trees. But he had a vision and a lot of determination.”

The mammoth task did not scare away the Wright family and after six years of waiting for planning permission the works started in 2007.

Rob said: “Applying for the planning permission was a lengthy and complex process because Riber Castle is such an important and historic listed building that can be seen from all across Matlock.

“When the work started, there was little left of the castle - mainly the external walls and the footing in the ground.

“Dad tried to restore the building and recreate original parts as best as possible. Looking at the footing, he rebuilt the original archways.

“We were walking a fine line between preserving the original and making sure we follow the regulations including fire and safety.

“We used materials from the original castle where possible and Dad dressed the stone from the castle himself. He worked every day including Christmas Day. It was his lifelong dream to restore the castle and make sure it was preserved for generations to come.”

We were then invited for a tour – which started at one of the ground floor apartments.

The spacious and modern flat featured stunning oak furniture perfectly reflecting the heritage of the castle. I was amazed by a beautiful archway, which was based on the original castle’s footings.

The walls are decorated with paintings produced by local artists Gina Watkinson and Sarah Parkin.

Claire Wright, Rob’s wife who has been involved in designing the castle’s interior, said: “It’s very important for us to support local business owners and artists. That’s why we have been working in symbiosis with local partners – and they couldn’t have been more helpful.”

Ashton and Coleman, a Matlock based furniture provider, helped to furnish two of the brand-new Riber Castle Apartments.

Simon Ashton, director at Ashton and Coleman, said: “When Claire and Rob approached us, we couldn’t have turned it down. Riber Castle is a local landmark.

“We furnished two apartments at the castle - one with oak and one with pine furniture, with some pieces being a part of our regular range and some new pieces.”

We continued our tour and were invited to the John Smedley Room – a community space open for all residents, which is a tribute to the history and heritage of the castle.

The room, features exposed stone walls and high ceilings, and tells the story of the castle with John Smedley memorabilia and pictures documenting the ruins shortly after renovation works commenced.

After having a close look at a stunning painting featuring Ribber Castle and John Smedley, we visited the state-of-the-art gym and spa which includes a sauna and a steam-room .

Explaining what makes living in Ribber Castle special, Rob said: “Owning a Riber Castle apartment is owning a piece of British history.

"But it’s not just a historic building with a beautiful spa and gym – it’s a completely unique lifestyle with peace, quiet, wellbeing and stunning nature at heart.

“We want to build a secure community where everyone feels safe and knows each other."

After touring another beautifully designed ground floor apartment, we were invited upstairs, where we could admire the spectacular atrium with striking chandeliers.

The walls and ceiling were hand painted by Alan who spent long hours on the scaffolding perfecting the beautiful azure shades and golden ornaments.

The highlight of the tour was viewing one of four unique tower apartments. Located across several floors, the flat offers a spacious living space with large windows offering breathtaking views.

We climbed up a staircase leading to to the top of the castle’s tower – where a private outdoor space opened up incredible views over Matlock and the Peak District. Sunny weather allowed us to see as far as the Heights of Abraham and Cromford Hill.

Walking around the state-of-the-art luxury apartments, I found it hard to believe that just two decades ago the same building was a crumbing away ruin.

The beautiful interior is a testament to the hard work and determination of the Wright family, who collaborated with local business owners, meticulously planning every detail – from ornamental covings reflecting the historical feel of the building to beautiful oak and pine furniture.

The impressive 26 apartment complex is just the first phase of the Riber Castle restoration project – with exciting plans set to transform the castle grounds further in the near future.

Phase two will see the conversion of the castle’s outbuildings including the stable, saddlery and coach house into standalone homes, while phase three will see new-build homes constructed in the castle grounds.

