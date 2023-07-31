We visited Chesterfield's 4 Eyes Bakery for brunch - and here's what we thought

Our family rarely gets the chance to gather, so when we were deciding how to spend our day, we opted to have brunch at 4 Eyes Bakery. If you haven't been to The Batch House yet, it's a trendy, open-plan space housing several food venues. Seeking a light meal, we settled on the bakery for some refreshing drinks and bites.

Ordering was a breeze—simply take a seat, and you can either approach the counter or conveniently use their website, which we did. Our order comprised two cappuccinos, a latte, iced coffee, toast, and a bacon sandwich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The drinks arrived promptly. My daughter, accustomed to indulging in frappuccinos from a well-known chain, chose the iced coffee, flavoured with caramel. I, on the other hand, went for the decaf latte. The latte impressed me with its bold yet smooth coffee flavour. Similarly, my mother and uncle thoroughly enjoyed their cappuccinos.

4 Eyes Bakery at The Batch House has a very tempting selection of cakes.

However, my daughter found the iced coffee too coffee-centric for her taste, being accustomed to a creamier and sweeter version. Nevertheless, I happily finished it for her.

Soon after, my daughter's bacon breadcake arrived, and she wasted no time devouring it. The bread from 4 Eyes Bakery left an impressive mark – it was fresh, and we could even catch glimpses of their ovens from where we sat. Generously filled with bacon, it disappeared swiftly, though I managed to snag a stray piece that fell out!

Her comment, "good," was high praise from a typically moody teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next up, the toast arrived, and I was taken aback by the generous size of the bread. Served with butter and jam for self-spreading, it turned out to be quite a satisfying meal. The sourdough bread was a revelation—crusty on the outside, yet delightfully soft on the inside, with plenty of sourdough pockets to hold the butter and jam. It was simply superb.

Freshly baked bread ready for a delicious meal or to take home.