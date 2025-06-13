We visited Chesterfield flea market - where you can actually find lots of useful things including tools and vintage clothing

On Thursday it was both sunny and warm and also Chesterfield flea market day, which gave us an idea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m not a regular market-goer and was dubious about finding anything relevant during my visit until I stumbled upon the tool stall, which completely changed my mind about markets.

You know the routine – the barbecue lid handle goes all loose and you need just one nut to fix it but end up having to buy a pack of 20 – I hate that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With old school DIY shops dwindling I take a genuine delight in any establishment where you might find just one hexagonal socket or just one extra long drill bit, saving me the anguish of parting unnecessarily with my pounds.

Denise Smith, of Vintage Clothing Yorkshire, has worked at Chesterfield flea market since she was 15

I’m not usually much of a shopper but the next time I need a budget, bog standard right angle or one tiny spanner I know where to go. But enough about tools, there are other items on offer at the market.

There’s a well-stocked “head” stall selling a dizzying range of rolling papers, tins, lighters and incense and other outlets selling second-hand CDs, DVDs and console games, collector comics, model railway trains and magazine back issues, second-hand novels and non-fiction with exchange options, second-hand art, jigsaw puzzles and there is random bric-a-brac everywhere.

The bric-a-brac is a bit meaningless to me as a lot of it is the kind of stuff you would see on your mum’s window sill – random glass bowls and porcelain figurines of rural ladies holding lambs, etc, but I understand people like this stuff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And then you have your genuine antiques which tend to be lots of vases and candle-holders, things like that, which I’m not that interested in but there are lots of them.

Chesterfield flea market - antiques

If you’re after jewellery then the cheap and cheerful as well as the more expensive stuff is on offer but there is also other essential merchandise. I was quite impressed with the cosmetics stall – selling a mountainous range of unused products at a discount rate.

There’s another stall where you can pick up a pair of second-hand trainers which piqued my interest as new shoes are pricey. Other stalls include bags, man bags, and rucksacks, flowers and plants, a pond plants and fish stall where you can buy snails, jewellery repair and precious minerals.

I only tend to buy clothes when the holes in my own start getting too big but I’m always on the lookout for a bargain and this is where, sadly, Chesterfield flea market stumbles as there was no male clothing available that I could see, not even underpants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However there were several women’s stalls selling some very stylish vintage garments. We had a chat with one stallholder selling some nice second-hand dresses and scarves.

The market is undergoing a 3.25 million revamp which will see the re-siting of market stalls to a single market ground of 100 stalls in Market Square

Denise Smith, of Vintage Clothing Yorkshire, has worked at Chesterfield flea market since she was 15. Speaking about the benefits of market shopping, she said: “You meet people – people in shops these days don’t have that much time. But people on the markets will chat. It just brings that nice vibe being outdoors in a lovely sort of area.

"It’s just more friendly, it’s a nice family day out and you could pick a bargain up or resell it if you’re an online seller. Get out there, enjoy the fresh air and scenery and chat – talking is so important.”

Stallholder Denise sells second-hand items ranging from clothing to crockery, jewellery and costume and wooden wear at a discounted price. She sources a lot of it through contacts or car boot sales. She said: “We’re not greedy on the market and just try to make a small profit. And it stops it going to landfill.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present much of Market Place is still undergoing construction as part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s 3.25 million revamp which will see the re-siting of market stalls to a single market ground of 100 stalls in Market Square, creating a “more defined and vibrant market area”.

Chesterfield flea market - bric-a-brac and randomness

Being moved down to Low Pavement while work is ongoing has, Denise admits, had an impact on business. However speaking about the upcoming upgrade, she added: “It will be a really nice wake up call and out Chesterfield Market back on the map.”

Chesterfield Flea Market is one of the biggest weekly flea markets in the country with regularly more than 120 stalls. It runs every Thursday.