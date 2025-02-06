We visited brand new bar at Chesterfield’s Batch House – which is inspired by legendary Aquarius nightclub

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Feb 2025, 21:32 BST
Updated 7th Feb 2025, 12:31 BST
These pictures offer a first look inside the brand new Aquarius Bar – which features photos and memorabilia from popular Chesterfield night venue.

The new bar, inspired by the famous Chesterfield nightclub The Aquarius, welcomed its first customers last weekend – with The Batch House manager Matt Gregory saying the venue ‘was absolutely packed’.

Aquarius Bar, which took over the premises previously occupied by the Hop Lamp pub, has a wide selection of drinks on offer, including draught beers, ciders and cask ale as well as cocktails.

While the venue does not offer a food menu, the bar's guests can scan a QR code at their table and order a meal from one of Batch House’s excellent food vendors.

What makes the bar truly unique is a special memory wall which features photos and memorabilia from yesteryear’s Aquarius nights. Nostalgic visitors can also enjoy a selection of photo frames originally displayed in the Aquarius nightclub.

The official launch night, which is set to launch at 6pm on Friday, February 7 will feature live music including popular 1970s and 1980s songs as well as a special performance by Bernie Clifton, a local legend who started his career as compere in The Aquarius Club in 1972.

The bar has exciting plans for the future with weekly Rewind The Clock nights on Fridays – which will see sounds of the Aquarius days all night long as well as videos of the cabaret acts that once stood on the stage.

