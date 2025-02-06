The new bar, inspired by the famous Chesterfield nightclub The Aquarius, welcomed its first customers last weekend – with The Batch House manager Matt Gregory saying the venue ‘was absolutely packed’.

Aquarius Bar, which took over the premises previously occupied by the Hop Lamp pub, has a wide selection of drinks on offer, including draught beers, ciders and cask ale as well as cocktails.

While the venue does not offer a food menu, the bar's guests can scan a QR code at their table and order a meal from one of Batch House’s excellent food vendors.

What makes the bar truly unique is a special memory wall which features photos and memorabilia from yesteryear’s Aquarius nights. Nostalgic visitors can also enjoy a selection of photo frames originally displayed in the Aquarius nightclub.

The official launch night, which is set to launch at 6pm on Friday, February 7 will feature live music including popular 1970s and 1980s songs as well as a special performance by Bernie Clifton, a local legend who started his career as compere in The Aquarius Club in 1972.

The bar has exciting plans for the future with weekly Rewind The Clock nights on Fridays – which will see sounds of the Aquarius days all night long as well as videos of the cabaret acts that once stood on the stage.

The Aquarius bar at the Batch House in Chesterfield welcomed its first customers last weekend.

The Aquarius took over the premises previously occupied by the Hop Lamp, a pub which closed its doors last year.

The new bar owes its name to the legendary Chesterfield nightclub, which was previously located on the site next to the Batch House.