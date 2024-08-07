Derbyshire police have issued statement as information about planned protests curiculate online.

After a wave of violent right-wing protests across the UK over the weekend, posts on social media claim that more anti-immigration protests are planned in over 20 places today (August 7).

In Sheffield, a number of businesses have closed their doors or decided to close early to avoid any potential violence, if any violent rallies take place.

While it has not been officially confirmed if the protests will happen in our county, Derbyshire police said they are ‘monitoring the information about any events planned’ while a ‘full operational and resourcing plan’ is in place.

Derbyshire police issued the following statement this morning: “Officers are fully aware of information circulating online about planned protests on Wednesday.

“Since the incidents that were seen elsewhere in the country, we have put in place a full operational and resourcing plan which is being led by our Assistant Chief Constable Michelle Shooter.

“We are continuing to communicate with our local communities and ensure that we understand their concerns – and they understand the policing ability to keep them safe.

“We will continue to monitor the information about any events planned in the county and review our policing plans in line with any new information.”