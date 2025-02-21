'We take immense pride in being recognised as Derbyshire’s highest awarded restaurant and most esteemed boutique hotel'
Fischer’s Baslow Hall has again received prestigious recognition in both the Michelin Guide 2025 and the Good Food Guide. Additionally, the AA has recognised Fischer’s as among the top hotels across the UK for 2025.
Neil Fischer, managing director of Fischer’s Baslow Hall, said: “I am profoundly grateful for the unwavering dedication, relentless tenacity and heartfelt commitment to service demonstrated by every member of our Fischer family, many of whom have been with us for years. Their devotion and determination to provide the very best have earned us global recognition for outstanding excellence.
“This recognition has made us a highly sought-after partner for esteemed brands such as Castelnau, LVMH, Bentley UK, and Gusbourne, further affirming our commitment to excellence in every aspect of our service within this dynamic industry.
"Each individual at Fischers plays a vital role in our success story, and we take immense pride in being recognised as Derbyshire’s highest awarded restaurant and most esteemed boutique hotel. We are known for our luxurious accommodations and exceptional culinary offerings.
“Head Chef, John Shuttleworth, along with his talented kitchen brigade, works tirelessly to produce the finest quality sustainable food available, much of which is grown here at Baslow Hall or sourced from local producers in Derbyshire, ensuring an authentic taste of the Peak District.
John, who has worked in the restaurant for two years, has recently introduced a new 10-course tasting menu, which is in addition to the a-la carte lunch and dinner menus. He will also be crafting seasonal dishes for outdoor dining to coincide with the reopening of the summer terrace in May.
Plans are in the pipeline to expand the kitchen garden at Fischer’s Baslow Hall which will boost capacity to cultivate a wider variety of fresh produce.
Neil Fischer said: These are very exciting times for us all and we are so grateful to all of those who come on this journey with us”.
