We step inside Chesterfield's secret garden and are amazed by what we find behind a bungalow on the outskirts of town

Their home fronts a no-through road near the Lidl supermarket and the notoriously busy roundabout at the top of Whittington Moor. But go around the back of the house and you’ll find a world that is far removed from the noisy traffic to-ing and fro-ing on nearby Sheffield Road.

Wendy said: “Visitors to our garden are often surprised. Mel and I have heard them say 'We'll not be here long, there can't be anything here’ – only to be amazed when they see it. Some even send their husbands to the pub while they stay in the garden for hours!”

It's easy to see why people find it hard to tear themselves away from the haven that Mel and Wendy have created at Manknell Road. There's a large lily pond where Big Bertha, a 20-year-old silver ghost fish, swims alongside mirror carp, a Monet style bridge which Mel and daughter Lynn built in an afternoon and a stream which meanders its way down through the garden.

Roses stand proud on a terrace created from soil excavated for the pond, a beautifully designed formal garden makes an arresting sight in front of the greenhouse and wildflowers bloom in circles cut into the lawn where Mel and Wendy’s grandchildren used to play football.

Mel and Wendy are parents to Steve and Lynn and have five grandchildren who are aged from 17 to 21 years old. Steve lives in Newbold with his wife Debi and their sons Brad and Harley and daughter Charley Jane. Lynn is married to Mark and lives in Cleethorpes with their sons Oban and Remy.

It will be all hands on deck for the Taylors and their nearest and dearest when the public visits this glorious garden during a charity open day on July 13, 2025. Wendy said: "We've been opening our garden for the National Garden Scheme twice a year for 16 years. We made about £1,000 when we opened this April.

"We have people who come back year after year. It's lovely to see people relaxing and enjoying themselves. I love talking to the people who visit; I'm like Mrs Bouquet!

"We wouldn't be able to do it if it wasn't for friends and family, who all bake cakes and help out in the kitchen."

Wendy and Mel enjoy showing people around their garden which was inspired by a holiday abroad more than 20 years ago. Wendy said: "We went to Italy where we saw some lovely gardens and when we came back we started making the garden."

She doesn’t venture too far from home to stock up on new additions for the half-acre site. "I go to town every Friday and have a look on the stall at the bottom of the market hall to check out what new plants are available, ” said Wendy. “He has some brilliant plants."

Her keen eye for detail ensures that flowers are colour coordinated in zones throughout the garden. Wendy said: "I like flowers to be vibrant. If a colour is wrong, I'll change it.

"I love hydrangeas because they are so easy to care for."

Mel's favourite planting in the garden is also the oldest. He said: "I like the willow tree - it's majestic." The 24-year-old willow started life in a pot where it made a tasty meal for their horse, Champ, who stripped it bare! Replanting the willow in the garden gave it a new lease of life where it just grew and grew and now towers over everything.

Before the garden was landscaped, the Taylors kept horses on the land for 30 years which helped fertilise the rich soil where flowers, shrubs and trees flourish.

Mel said: "Wendy and I used to ride and we had five horses here at one time when the kids were at home." After the death of their last horse, Champ, the couple set to work on landscaping the garden. Wendy said: "We started with the pond and worked our way around. Mel did all the hard work and I did the gardening.”

Numerous hours went in to developing their dream garden on a large plot which extends beyond their bungalow.

In the early years of married life, Mel and Wendy saved hard from their respective jobs in the roofing industry and at Robinsons factory to buy two terraced houses on Sheffield Road. When the property between the two houses came up for sale, they bought that too. Wendy said: "All the land that is now our garden came with them.

"Our bungalow now stands on what used to be a friend's dad's orchard which we bought. My brother, Arthur Smith, built our bungalow in 1972 and we did all the labouring."

Married for 59 years, Mel and Wendy love spending time together in their peaceful paradise. Wendy said: “Sitting outside looking at our garden, you couldn't wish to be in a better place.

"Three years ago we saw 13 ducklings waddling down the drive with their mum in front of them.

"We have a crow that comes for breakfast, he dips bread in water that we have put out for him. We have had a song thrush for the first time this year which is lovely.”

*The Paddock at 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor will be open to the public on Sunday, July 13, from 11am until 5pm. Admission £4, children free. Visits also by arrangement from June to August for groups of 10 to 25. For more details, call Mel and Wendy on 01246 451001 or email: [email protected]

1 . Flower power Wendy Taylor buys her plants from a stall on Chesterfield market. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Wow factor The pond is home to carp and silver ghost fish. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Standout structure Mel and Wendy Taylor on the Monet style bridge in their garden at The Paddock, Manknell Road Whittington Moor. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Grand design The formal garden in front of the greenhouse. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales