We step inside Chesterfield town centre hotel which has won national award against 800 contenders

Premier Inn Chesterfield Town Centre has been named Hotel of the Year in the Whitbread Celebrates awards.

Kerry Hardy, who manages the hotel on Elder Way, said: “It’s just amazing. I’ve got a great team and they deserve it. We all work hard, we all pull together and we’re a happy bunch.

"We’re the first hotel in the region to win the award so we are quite shocked. When the highly commended hotels were Manchester Piccadilly and London Beckton, we thought we were never going to do it – but we did. It just goes to show the service we give to guests, the cleanliness of rooms and how we deliver day in and day out.

"The hotel has been open six years and it's the first year that we'll have achieved an all green Wincard” said Kerry. “There are 16 measures to meet and we have to achieve a certain percentage on each one. We got the award based on our cleanliness and service target which is the highest in the company and we've achieved it every month.”

A speech leading up to the announcement of the winner praised Premier Inn Chesterfield Town Centre as having one of the best cleanliness scores in the Whitbread estate and service scores consistently in the high 80s. The citation read: “It’s down to the collaboration and community that the site management have fostered in the team and it’s brought fantastic results. At only six years old, this site is relatively new, but their year on year growth is really impressive and makes them a worthy winner.”

Kerry and her team leaders were presented with a trophy at the ceremony in Farnborough.

