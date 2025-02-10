Maisie was waiting for ADHD assessment for several months before her tragic death.

Neuro hubs provides free support for neurodivergent children and young people across Derbyshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maisie Grace Hoskins, 14, of Alfreton, who passed away on July 14 last year, was waiting for over a year for her ADHD assessment.

The court heard that Maisie struggled with emotional regulation, rejection sensitivity and was getting overwhelmed in classroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was suspected that she had ADHD and RSD (Rejection Sensitivity Dysphoria) and was awaiting an referral for an assessment, which took over 12 months to complete.

Now Maisie’s mum Josie Hoskins, 47, is working closely with Rosie Barnes from Derbyshire neuro hub to help raise awareness about the conditions.

Neuro hubs are welcoming local spaces offering support for neurodivergent children and young people aged up to 25, as well as their parents and carers.

Neurodivergence includes conditions such as autism spectrum, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, foetal alcohol syndrome, dyslexia, dyspraxia, and social anxiety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aim of the service is to help provide early support – without the need for an assessment or diagnosis to prevent any condition from getting worse and support children, young people, their families and carers to manage their condition successfully.

We spoke to Rosie Barnes about the impact of ADHD and RSD on children and teenagers, as well as support available in Derbyshire.

Rosie explained that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) can affects children and teenagers ‘more than many people would think’.

NHS defines ADHD as a condition that affects people's behaviour and lists restlessness, troubles concentrating and acting on impulses among common symptoms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie said: “At school it can obviously affect ability to concentrate, impacting learning. But it can also really affect friendship groups. The impulsivity and some of self regulatory behaviours can be seen as different by others. Children with ADHD can feel like they don't belong because of this. This is why it is so important to educate kids about neurodivergence from early age .”

Rosie highlighted that early diagnosis and right support, including EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) at school, can make a massive difference for children who show signs of neurodiversity.

She said: “It can help loads. I myself am diagnosed autistic. Have been since I was three years old, and we managed to get a support planning quite quickly in school.

"Early diagnosis is important to help the child get early support. This will help the child to grow in an environment that helps them and also it can increase understanding in themselves and other people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie also explained that ADHD and Autism can often ‘interlink’ between each other.

She said: “Someone diagnosed with ADHD can have more autistic traits and sometimes they can interlink because of the regulation side of things. There are some certain autistic traits that you can see in ADHD, and there's some ADHD traits you can see in children and adults diagnosed with autism.”

While awareness about ADHD and autism has improved in recent years, RSD is not a condition which is talked about a lot.

RSD is an extreme emotional response to criticism or rejection, which is commonly experienced by neurodivergent people. Those suffering with the condition often experience intense feelings of depression and anxiety. The condition can also cause physical symptoms in some cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie explained: “I would class RSD as an intense pain or sensitivity to rejection and perceived rejection. A person who is struggling with RSD is more likely to people please or be a perfectionist because they are anxious about being rejected. It often causes a lot of anxiety.

"If a person without RSD would get a text saying ‘I need to speak with you’ it can make them a bit nervous, but it someone has RSD, it will send them into a tailspin of thoughts like ‘do they not like me anymore’, ‘are they gonna not be my friend anymore?’

"RSD can have sometimes manifested physically. I've seen cases at work where reaction to rejection or perceived rejection, resulted in stomach aches and chest tightness.”

Speaking about RSD affecting children and teenagers at school, Rosie said "In school it not only affects social situations and friendships but also other things like doing bad at a test. A bad grade can either discourage someone with RSD from studying again, or make them such a perfectionist that they are aiming for unachievable, which can cause a lot of detriment as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie added: “I think RSD is less talked about, especially here and in the north. In the south similar symptoms, with a bit different criteria, are diagnosed as PDA - pathological demand avoidance and there is more awareness around the condition. I think it is very important to spread more awareness about the condition here.”

While correct diagnosis and support are important for children showing signs of ADHD, autism or RSD, waiting lists for relevant assessments are currently very long.

Rosie said: “The lists are getting longer and longer. Unfortunately this affects both children and adults waiting for a diagnosis. I think this is because of a combination of people becoming more aware of autism and ADHD as well as delays caused by Covid.

"I've known some cases where children had to wait two plus years to get the diagnosis, while others can get it within a year. It varies depending on where they live, and on their GP surgery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There isn’t any set rule about who should complete a referral for children with suspected neurodiversity. Some GP surgeries do it, but some don’t, and then the school does it instead.

"I would like to say this to young people and their families waiting for a diagnosis – it might take a long time to get there, but you are not alone. There is help out there and you can receive support in the meantime.”

There are five neuro hubs currently operating in Derbyshire including in Chesterfield, Ripley, Swadlincote, Buxton and Derby. More information about them, including contact details and opening hours can be found online.

Neuro hub also offers free autism training on the last Friday of a month – anyone who is interested in attending should email Rosie at [email protected] for more information.