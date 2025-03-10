We speak to Chesterfield diver played by Woody Harrelson in new film thriller Last Breath

"I don't think of myself as heroic - that’s what we were trained for and we were there to do a job,” said a Chesterfield diver about his key role in a dramatic life-saving rescue.

Duncan Allcock, who lives on Somersall Lane, shared his chilling experiences of an underwater accident thirteen years ago and his subsequent involvement in the thriller film Last Breath, starring Woody Harrelson, which launches in British cinemas this week.

What started as a routine maintenance job on an oil manifold in the North Sea for saturation divers Chris Lemons, Dave Yuasa and Duncan turned into a nightmare. Duncan was in a diving bell while Chris and Dave were working on the seabed when the computerised dynamic positioning system on their anchorless support ship failed and the vessel started drifting at speed on rough waves, dragging the bell with it.

Duncan said: "As the bell was tipping sideways, it was peeling the stainless steel framework off the wall and I thought if it catches me and I go out of the hole, I can't rescue anyone so I pinned myself to the other side. I was petrified."

Duncan Allcock with a 20kg diver's helmet which he brought back as a souvenir from Hong Kong.

Chris and Dave were attached to the diving bell by umbilicals, which were cables supplying oxygen and helium to help them breathe, hot water to keep them warm, power for lights on their helmets and communication to the support vessel.

The pair were ordered by a supervisor on the ship to return to the diving bell. But Chris’s umbilical lifeline snagged on the oil manifold and ultimately snapped. Aided by an emergency breathing gas supply, Chris returned to the manifold where he managed to clip himself onto the structure before he lost consciousness.

Duncan admitted that it was the worst feeling when he pulled in Chris's umbilical. He said: "It was just like a limp hosepipe." But he never gave up hope that Chris would survive even though his unconscious colleague had been without oxygen for 38 minutes. He said: "I didn't allow myself to think anything else. I'm not a religious man but all the time I was waiting I was asking assistance from anyone who was listening."

Dave managed to return to the landing stage positioned under the diving bell. Duncan said: "Even though he pulled himself back with the boat running the other way, Dave wasn't out of breath. He was ready to go out again and find Chris."

Duncan Allcock has refuted suggestions from Hollywood star Woody Harrelson that Duncan's diving team were heroic in a dramatic underwater rescue. Duncan said they were doing a job they were trained for.

A remote operations vehicle detected Chris unconscious on the manifold and Dave dived down to rescue him. On his return, Chris remained in water up to his chest with only his head in the bell while Duncan resuscitated him. Duncan said: "The only way to revive a victim that keeps them alive is to keep them in the water so the hydrostatic pressure on their legs is the same as everywhere else otherwise all the blood just rushes to their feet.

"Chris was totally blue, he'd been in the water for 30 odd minutes and he was freezing cold. What do you hold onto when someone's completely bald to keep his head up when all it is doing is flopping back into the water? I had to put my fingers under his nose to give him CPR. I gave two exceedingly large breaths and he started breathing himself so I didn't have to give him chest compressions."

How Chris managed to survive his terrifying ordeal without brain damage is miraculous. Duncan said: "His bail-out (emergency air supply) had a higher percentage of oxygen in it than normal for the day, his body was over-oxygenated and he was able to breathe oxygen for 10 minutes before he went unconscious. He was inactive, static so his body wasn't needing oxygen to do anything. He didn't float or get water around his face which was a good safety feature.

"It was a massive accident but the outcome was as good as it could possibly have been."

Woody Harrelson, Duncan Allcock and his wife Julie at the New York screening of Last Breath.

Chris's traumatic experience could have happened to any one of the trio as saturation divers rotate their duties each day. Duncan said "That evening we were all in the right place. The youngest, biggest bloke got caught and had the accident, the oldest guy with the most experience was me in the bell and Dave was definitely the fittest diver on board. Dave is the guy who likes doing one-handed pull-ups, he doesn't drink, he doesn't smoke, he doesn't do anything bad with his body."

Three weeks after the emergency, Chris, Dave and Duncan returned to the scene. Duncan said: "When they'd repaired the boat, we all went back and dived together and decided that we'd do exactly what we had been doing back on the same manifold which never got touched between then and us going back. I remember putting Chris's helmet on and looking at him in the bell - you can tell whether someone's happy or not and he was absolutely fine."

Hollywood star Woody Harrelson, who plays Duncan in the Last Breath film, said in an interview for Newsweek magazine: "It was Duncan's drive in the real story - he made sure they were not giving up. That kind of crazy resolve was heroic. These guys really became heroic when the time came."

Duncan, who is now 62, said: "I do not feel that I've done something super special - to me, it's just a job.

Duncan Allcock, Chris Leons and Dave Yuasa at the first screening of Last Breath in New York (photo: Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

"I was made up when I heard Woody was going to play me. I think I look a bit like Woody – he has a pointy nose, an angled face and the same chin.”

His Yorkshire voice was a step too far for the Hollywood actor who wouldn’t sacrifice his Texan drawl for the film, telling Duncan that copying his accent was far too hard!

Originally from Baildon in Bradford, the diver met Woody, who played the barman in Cheers and had a role in the Oscar-winning No Country For Old Men, on the set of Last Breath in Malta two years ago.

The diving crew involved in the rescue spent four days observing and advising the production crew and actors on the technical details and sequence of events.

Duncan got a walk-on cameo role and appears in the first five minutes of Last Breath. He said: "When the guys are getting into the diving bell I walk across the back with a clipboard and walk out of the door."

Alex Parkinson, the film’s director, was at the helm of a 2019 docudrama called Last Breath and had previously made a safety video for commercial divers working on oil structures and pipelines in the North Sea.

Simu Liu (who plays Dave Yuasa), Woody Harrelson (Duncan Allcock), film director Alex Parkinson, Duncan Allcock and Finn Cole (Chris Lemons), left to right.

Duncan said: "We all got £20,000 for the rights to make Last Breath as a commercial movie," said Duncan.

The divers were among the guests at the first screening of Last Breath in New York. Duncan, who attended with his wife Julie, said: "The film is absolutely excellent and as true to life as it could possibly get. There will be about 2000 people in the world that could criticise a few technical points and they will be saturation divers."

He said that watching the film was stressful and at times made him emotional. "They interclipped some of the real footage in the movie taken from the remotely operated vehicle - me in the bell a couple of times, Chris on the seabed. It still puts hairs on the back of my neck...it's not a fun watch for me, I'd certainly never be able to watch it on my own and I would need a stiff drink in my hand."

A keen water sports fan for much of his life, Duncan became a speed swimmer when he was nine and started scuba diving when he was 15.

HIs first job was as a civil servant employed in the benefits office at Shipley. He then worked for Manpower Services Commission in the publishing department for the training division, commuting from his home in Chesterfield to Sheffield.

At the age of 23, Duncan took a commercial diving course and landed his first contract with a civil engineering company six weeks later, working in Thurso in Scotland. Over the subsequent nine years, Duncan worked in Hong Kong and London Docklands. Duncan and Julie spent the first year of their son Josh's life in Hong Kong before returning to England.

Duncan was an air diver off the coast of Great Yarmouth for a couple of years before switching to saturation diving. He worked as a saturation diver for seven years, racking up around 2,500 dives in the North Sea, Libya, Red Sea and Trinidad where he worked on subsea structures including new installations, well heads and pipelines.

"Diving is my element," said Duncan. " I love fixing broken things and there is nothing more intense than going to the bottom of the sea and fixing something there. It's a very good job. We're all trained, we follow the rules, we've got a big back-up team and everyone looks after each other. I don't know of any job in the world that has so many people looking after two guys working. I don' t think I could have done it that long if I thought it was dangerous.

"Heights, I don’t like – falling off a ladder in 2010 didn’t help. I was doing up a house on Chester Street, just clearing gutters out and fell. I smashed a kneecap, broke both wrists and a little finger and had 40 stitches in my head. I've now got two new knees.

"I retired two years ago. I'm a perfectionist – I couldn't do the job now like I used to be able to and I wouldn't be happy with that.” *Last Breath is in cinemas from Friday, March 14, 2025.