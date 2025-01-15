Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent retailers, market traders and hospitality business owners in Chesterfield are celebrated in new awards that promote the town as a great place for shopping.

A stallholder who has stood on the open-air market for 40-plus years and three enterprising friends who launched a board game centre five weeks ago are among the first winners of the We Shop In Chesterfield Awards.

The initiative has been set up by Chesterfield’s Indie Traders Network not only to celebrate the town’s independent businesses of which there are nearly 200 but also to encourage customers to support them.

Chesterfield mayor Cllr Jenny Flood, who presented the awards at Board & Bean last night (Tuesday), praised the work being done by independent businesses to promote the town. She said: “It’s growing every day, it’s different, it’s new and this is the most wonderful place to come to.”

Winners, nominees, representatives of Chesterfield's Indie Traders Network, judges and civic dignitaries at the presentation evening.

Three of the five winners attended the ceremony to receive their awards. The mayor will visit the other winning businesses to hand over their certificates.

Geoff Starkey, who runs Geoff’s Pet Stall, received the Market Trader of the Year 2024 award. Reading out the citation, the mayor said: “Geoff has been on the open air market for over 40 years - a one man band he is dour by instinct and loveable at heart. He has an astonishingly loyal customer base and provides for all pets - dogs, cars, budgies, guinea pigs and much much more besides.”

Market trader Geoff, who lives in Chesterfield, said: “It is an honour to receive this. I have lots of customers come to see me every week – they are lovely, friendly people. I’ve been doing pet foods all my life since Ieft school; I started working in a shop in Sheffield and came here independently.”

Eclectic Delights of Serendipity and Board & Bean were both winners of the Best New Retail Shop/Stall award.

Chesterfield Mayor Cllr Jenny Flood presents the Best New Retail Shop/Stall award to Board & Bean's Andrew Yates, Clinton Peters, John McAssey, Daniel Figueiras and Robyn Edwards. Nominees included Eclectic Delights of Serendipity (winner), The Catch Fishmongers, The Bank.

The citation for Eclectic Delights of Serendipity said: “New on the High Street with lively and brash stock they have thrown themselves into the Independent Network - great energy and a fun vibe, this shop hugely adds to Chesterfield’s offer as a town.”

Cheryl Knowles, who runs Eclectic Delights of Serendipity with her daughter Saffron Kendal-Allan, said: “I was absolutely overwhelmed when we got nominated but to win, it’s made all the hard work worth it. We opened in March 2024 and business has got better and better. Christmas was phenomenal and considering it’s January, we’re still doing steady.”

Much more than a gift shop, the business offers arts and crafts workshops and has hosted artisan markets and psychic nights. Cheryl, who lives in Chesterfield and Saffron, who lives in Hasland, are aiming to launch a coffee and cake bar with an Alice in Wonderland theme on the first floor of their premises in the coming weeks.

The citation for Board & Bean said: “A new enterprise between three friends, this is a real first for Chesterfield: every and each board-game imaginable, superb coffee and cake and a licensed bar - in a setting that is hand crafted and appeals across the generations.”

Cheryl Knowles and Saffron Kendal-Allan of Eclectic Delights of Serendipity which won Best New Retail Shop/Stall. Nominees included Board & Bean (winner), The Catch Fishmongers, The Bank.

Andy Yates, John McAssey and Clint Peters opened Board & Bean at the beginning of December 2024. John said: “This award is great recognition for the hard work that we've done so far. We do have to call out all our family and friends that have helped us get to this point. We've been so busy getting it open and focusing on getting people here that we’ve not really had the chance to enjoy what we’ve done.”

The friends have created an inclusive community hub where all ages can play a wide range of games. John, who lives in Wingerworth, said: “We want to increase our family events and our charity events.” Accessible toilets have been installed and there’s a private room for neurodiverse players to escape noise and food aromas.

The Vintage Tea Rooms won the Excellence In Customer Service award. The citation read: “Running a cafe has a huge and varied client base and is a constant traffic of people coming and going - the team here always have a smile, are always helpful and provide tip top customer service. Since the move from the Coach Station to Vicar Lane the standards of service have continued and improved. Genuinely impressive.”

Watchbox won Market Hall Trader of the Year. The citation stated: “One of the staple and steadfast shops of the market hall - they have been there for several decades now and are highly regarded - fixing and repairing watches and domestic clocks they are long standing pioneers of the principle of fix and reuse rather than throw away.”

Geoff Starkey of Geoff's Pets Stall who won Market Trader Of The Year. Nominees included Ibbotsons, Maurice Thorpe, Jackie Youle.

Awards convenor Ed Fordham, who is in his eighth year of running a book stall on the market, said: “These people spend hours, days, weeks, years, decades of their life running a shop, a business, a market stall and we're saying thank you. By saying thank you, we're saying come and use them, there are alternatives to online and to the supermarket. The alternative is better, cheaper, higher quality and friendlier.

“Chesterfield has an amazing range of independent businesses. I made a decision about two years ago that I would avoid supermarkets – I now go to the butcher, the fishmonger, it takes more time, it’s more interesting, I know more people. Where possible, I always go to independent or secondhand traders. My life is better and richer for not using a supermarket.”

Asked about the launch of We Shop In Chesterfield Awards, Ed said: “I wanted something that reflected the independent nature of Chesterfield. We ran a nomination process, we set up an independent panel and we chose four categories to start us off. There are plenty of areas for us to move into - we can pick environmental businesses, we can pick businesses that impact on young people, we can pick businesses that impact on older people.” The awards will be presented at least twice a year. An independent panel of judges including Howard Borrell (chairman of the Civic Society), Paul Chapman (S40 magazine), Kelly Bond (singer in The Shambles), Sheila Curzon (founder of The Crafters Bazaar), Jordan Hartshorne (Spire Radio) and Gay Bolton (Derbyshire Times) cast their votes to decide the first winners.