'We really feel we've hit the jackpot' say new owners of Chesterfield's historic Royal Oak pub

Two teachers have fulfilled their lifelong dream of owning a pub by buying Chesterfield’s oldest inn.

Patrick Hopkins and Meg Hartman have taken ownership of the Royal Oak in The Shambles, which has been closed since 2021. The couple said: “Having lived in Chesterfield for almost three years now, we frequently passed the Royal Oak and spoke about how we’d love to be in the position to buy the pub to transform it back to being a beautiful boozer. The stars aligned, we were in a position to buy it and here we are now as independent owners.

"It’s a pretty great feeling. We're really looking forward to putting in the work and love to maximise its heritage status. The response so far has been really heartening and it's clear that it is loved by many so we want to do it justice.”

Patrick, a secondary school history teacher, and Meg, a special needs primary school teacher, will leave their teaching jobs to work at the Royal Oak full time. They said: “While this has been a rewarding career for us both, it has been a lifelong dream of ours to own a pub so it’s time to retire the marking and the parents evenings for cask ale and long nights.”

Meg and Patrick, who live in Brimington, have worked in pub management roles throughout the country from Devon to the Highlands. They said: “This will be the first time either of us have owned a pub though so we’re looking forward to this new adventure.

“We knew whatever pub we ended up with needed to be something fabulous and historical so we really feel we’ve hit the jackpot.”

The Royal Oak is free of brewery ties enabling Patrick and Meg to develop a varied and exciting drinks offer. They said: “Locals can expect a warm and welcome atmosphere in an independently owned craft ale, beer and cider pub that celebrates and makes the most of its heritage status. We are looking forward to having the best of British and beyond craft on our taps (heavy on the cask and the keg). Locals can also expect a solid roster of regular and one off events (quiz nights and folk sessions are a definite) as well as a space for community groups to come together and connect.

"We're both big believers in pub tapas so our food offering will be a fine selection of bar snacks (think butties, pork pies, sausage rolls, pickled eggs and the best crisp selection you could imagine). As we become more settled in the rituals and routines of Royal Oak life, we may look to extend this offering to pies and toasties.”

Patrick, who is 29, and Meg, 28, are aiming to open the Royal Oak within the next couple of months.

The half-timbered building which is hidden down an alleyway in the town centre has been a pub since 1772. The premises is believed to have originally served as a rest-house for The Knights Templar during the Holy Crusades of the 12th century. In medieval times the building housed two butchers and accommodation.