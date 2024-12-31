Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pub in Chesterfield town centre – which has been closed for nearly two years – is poised for a new lease of life after a community group secured £300,000 in Government funding to reopen it.

Social enterprise Kakou is proposing to buy the freehold of The Rectory pub on Church Way.

A statement from the community interest company, which is based at the Northern Gateway Enterprise Centre, said: “We plan to keep the same feel of The Rectory, offering high quality food and drink, as we know it was a much-loved part of Chesterfield town centre.

“However with access to the first floor we will be offering space for the local community to use as well as providing a home for Kakou's STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) activities.”

Community interest company Kakou has secured £300,000 to reopen The Rectory on Church Way, Chesterfield which has been closed for nearly two years.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins posted: “Glad to hear that Government’s Community ownership fund has supported an application to reopen the Rectory as pub’/community space.”

Kakou announced its intention to bid for the freehold of The Rectory earlier this year and asked for the community’s views via a survey on social media. Chesterfield CAMRA posted: “Be great to see The Rectory back open (or a new pub/community asset hybrid in the premises).”

The Rectory closed in April 2023, owing creditors £180,000 – with the pub’s liquidators saying the closure was due to a downturn in business and increases in rent costs.