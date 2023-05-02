"We only use schools as a last resort" Full list of Chesterfield schools hosting polling stations this Thursday

Some children will be missing another day of education this week as schools close for election day.

Parents have been informed about school closures on upcoming Thursday, May 4.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We only use schools as a last resort where there are no other suitable venues to serve the electors of a particular area.

We have listed Chesterfield schools which are among the polling stations for the upcoming council elections.

“We always give the school as much advance notice as we can and work closely with the headteacher to minimise the disruption to the school itself, and to parents and children.

“It is for the school to decide whether it needs to close or not on polling day.”

The Chesterfield schools which will host voting on Thursday, May 4, are: