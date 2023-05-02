News you can trust since 1855
"We only use schools as a last resort" Full list of Chesterfield schools hosting polling stations this Thursday

We have listed Chesterfield schools which are among polling stations for the upcoming council elections.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 2nd May 2023, 15:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:27 BST

Some children will be missing another day of education this week as schools close for election day.

Parents have been informed about school closures on upcoming Thursday, May 4.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Borough Council, said: “We only use schools as a last resort where there are no other suitable venues to serve the electors of a particular area.

We have listed Chesterfield schools which are among the polling stations for the upcoming council elections.
We have listed Chesterfield schools which are among the polling stations for the upcoming council elections.
“We always give the school as much advance notice as we can and work closely with the headteacher to minimise the disruption to the school itself, and to parents and children.

“It is for the school to decide whether it needs to close or not on polling day.”

The Chesterfield schools which will host voting on Thursday, May 4, are:

  • Henry Bradley Infants School at Princess Street, Brimington will be closed to all children
  • Christ Church Primary School at Tapton View Road will be closed
  • Norbriggs Primary School at Norbriggs Road, Mastin Moor will host a polling station, but the school will remain open to pupils.
  • The polling station will also be located in the Sure Start Children’s Centre, next to Holme Hall School, Taddington Road, but learning will not be affected.
