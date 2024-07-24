"We need to use them or lose them": Bingo caller aims to bring big nights out back to Derbyshire social clubs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield roofer is looking to make it a full house after launching a weekly bingo night in a one-man mission to help revive two traditional working men’s clubs.

Malcolm Hancock, 49, has long been a regular visitor to the Grassmoor club, on Mill Lane, and North Wingfield Miners Welfare, on Williamthorpe Road, and so has witnessed the dwindling fortunes of institutions which were once the bedrock of their communities.

He said: “The situation is desperate. These are hard times for people in clubs. Not a lot of people are going in. Most people can’t afford to go out drinking like they used to. The atmosphere’s gone.

“As a member at Grassmoor, I’ve seen times get worse and worse. There are only a handful of people in during the week, and Saturday night’s gone downhill. They’re not in a financial position to spend a lot of money on ‘turns’ like they used to.

Malcolm Hancock is looking to bring back the tradition of community bingo nights. (Photo: Contributed)

“I live in North Wingfield, and the working men’s club here shut a couple of years ago. Others are already long gone. That’s why I want to bring a bit more life into these places. If things don’t pick up, I don’t know how long they’ve got left. We need to use them or lose them.”

He added: “People have told me this won’t work, but I’ve asked the clubs to let me have a a big room on a Friday night, I’ll pay the costs myself and see how it goes.”

While there are still quiet, occasional casual games in both clubs, Malcolm and his assistant Wayne are looking to bring back bingo as a destination night-out with attractive cash prizes and a variety of ways to win with a bit of added entertainment.

He said: “It’s bit of fun, not dead straight. There’s music, I’ll tell a few jokes and even dress up as a clown to call the numbers, just to get people more in the spirit, rather than have the place feel like a morgue.

“I’ve bought an old-style bingo machine I found on the internet and read a few books to get me started. It’s all new to me otherwise.”

The night launched in Grassmoor in June, and Malcolm has used the early weeks to gather feedback and refine the games, which already include Irish bingo, ‘play your cards right’ and a ‘deal or no deal’ round coming soon.

One player, Michele, said: “I can’t wait until next week. It brings the community together. It’s the best night out I’ve had in a long time.”

The next event is on Friday, July 26, at Grassmoor, followed by the launch in North Wingfield on August 2, then alternating between the two clubs each week.

The nights are open to non-club members, doors open at 7pm, and games begin at 8pm.

Players pay £15 for eight games of bingo, and £1 to £5 for entrance into the additional side games, and Malcolm hopes the money will become a bigger and bigger lure.

Malcolm said: “I’m wanting them to be the only working men’s clubs in Chesterfield paying £1,000 out for the flyer. That’s what my goal is in building the nights up. To do this we need at least 100 players.”

