"We must stand together" says Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner as protests planned
After a number of social media posts suggested that far-right protests are planned to take place across the UK today (August 7), PCC Nicolle Ndiweni-Roberts, Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner has issued a statement to reassure local residents.
Social media posts circulating online claim that several protests are set to take place across the country tonight. The Independent has reported that police are braced for more than 100 protests tonight as far-right groups target immigration services.
Mrs Ndiweni-Roberts has called for unity and explained that Derbyshire Constabulary have a ‘policing operation in place for every eventuality.
The statement reads: "Residents across Derby and Derbyshire may be concerned following the protests, disorder and violence that we have seen happening across the country.
“I have been reassured by Derbyshire Constabulary that they have a policing operation in place for every eventuality and will continue to closely monitor the situation.
“The Force will be reviewing information and intelligence to ensure that any policing and community safety response is both swift and proportionate.
“During these challenging times across our nation, I want to assure residents that I am working very closely with the Force and will continue to work with all key partners, MPs, councils and community organisations to keep our residents safe.
“I would like to thank our police force and emergency services for all that they do in our communities and behind the scenes to protect us from harm. Now, more than ever, we must stand together.”