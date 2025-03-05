We meet the owner of Chesterfield's national award-winning restaurant Afat's Grill

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:19 BST
A Chesterfield restaurant owner has spoken of his joy at winning a national award.

Afat’s Grill on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor was named best newcomer outside London in the British Kebab Awards 2025. Its owner Ozan Urhan said: “We are very proud to bring this award to Chesterfield. We are trying our best to give customers good service and good meals. We are happy to serve the lovely people of Chesterfield.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins attended the presentation ceremony in London and expressed his delight at the restaurant’s win. He commented: “This is thoroughly deserved, with Afat’s up against some amazing restaurants from across the country, and it is fantastic to have a such a high-quality representation of Turkish food here in our community. This is fantastic for Chesterfield and for our local economy.”

Ozan added: “We would like to thank all the customers who voted for us.”

Chef Emin Ali, owner Ozan Urhan, waiter Enghin Bechir and chef Emre Urhan at Afat's Grill on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

1. Winning team

Chef Emin Ali, owner Ozan Urhan, waiter Enghin Bechir and chef Emre Urhan at Afat's Grill on Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre

Afat's Grill specialises in dishes from south-east Turkey. Signature dishes include Adana, which is minced lamb with peppers and chilli charcoal grilled and served with flatbread, and Kaburga, ribs of lamb flavoured with oregano and served with rice and bread.

2. House specialities

Afat's Grill specialises in dishes from south-east Turkey. Signature dishes include Adana, which is minced lamb with peppers and chilli charcoal grilled and served with flatbread, and Kaburga, ribs of lamb flavoured with oregano and served with rice and bread. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mixed grill is the favourite dish with customers at Afat's Grill. Ozan said: "Most people like to try a bit of everything  The mixed grill has chicken, minced lamb, a lamb chop and comes with rice, salad and bread."

3. Customers' favourite

Mixed grill is the favourite dish with customers at Afat's Grill. Ozan said: "Most people like to try a bit of everything  The mixed grill has chicken, minced lamb, a lamb chop and comes with rice, salad and bread." Photo: Brian Eyre

Ozan Urhan with certificate naming Afat's Grill best newcomer outside London which he received at the British Kebab Awards 2025.

4. Proud owner

Ozan Urhan with certificate naming Afat's Grill best newcomer outside London which he received at the British Kebab Awards 2025. Photo: Brian Eyre

