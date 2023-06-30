We tend to take Derbyshire for granted – but our county has lots of things to boast about.

With the idyllic Peak District and sweeping Dales, Derbyshire is home to picturesque villages, rustic pubs, and stunning countryside.

Walk the moors and tors, visit our pretty market towns such as Bakewell and Buxton and tour the grand stately homes. Visitors can also look around our museums and find out the role the county played in the Industrial Revolution and the Golden Age of Steam.

But why do Derbyshire Times readers love the county so much? We asked you to give your reasons – with plenty listing our beautiful countryside and some other suggestions which might surprise you...

1 . The Peak District The beautiful Peak District featured as one of the top reasons to love the county. Claire Louise McGregor said: "The Peak District. All the beautiful trails, it's just a beautiful place."

2 . Cromford Steam Rally Graham Wright said: "It's home to Cromford Steam Rally. A fantastic event for all the family." The event is Derbyshire's premier steam heritage and vintage rally which runs from August 5 - 6.

3 . Derbyshire dialect Dan Harris said: "Nothing beats Derbyshire slang!" There are plenty of slang words and phrases you will only understand if you're from the county - tailor-made to confuse and confound outsiders and that's the way we like it!

4 . Chesterfield Samantha Mikielewicz said: "I love Chesterfield, best town ever. I was brought up here as a kid and came back when my mother died. Still love Chesterfield even though a lot has changed."