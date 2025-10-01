Like many people who live or work in Chesterfield I’m fascinated by the changes taking place at the Stephenson Memorial Hall.

My desire to find out more grew when I saw how the new exterior copper cladding on the Corporation Street side of the building enhances the old brickwork – a shining example of how modern and traditional features can work together in perfect harmony.

This much-loved building, named after railway pioneer George Stephenson, has been part of Chesterfield since 1879. Built at a cost of £13,734 to house a museum, library and lecture hall, it was expanded to include a theatre in 1898.

Now the biggest transformation in its history is well underway in a dramatic reimagining of the home of the Pomegranate Theatre and Chesterfield Museum.

The Stephenson Memorial Hall with its new copper cladding exterior on the upper floor.

I was invited by Chesterfield Borough Council to step inside where I was given access to most areas on a guided tour to see how work is progressing on the £19million project.

Trudging around what resembles a building site may not be the most glamorous of jobs for a reporter dressed in a hard hat, high vis jacket and protective gloves - but as a regular visitor to the Pomegranate Theatre for decades, I couldn't have been more delighted.

My guide was Anthony Radford, cultural services manager of Chesterfield Borough Council, whose passion for the project is infectious. He said: "I am so excited about it. The whole aim has been to create a building that's going to last another 50 years and is up to the job of meeting the demands of the modern customer.

"Our transformational project has involved basically stripping back and doing all the remedial work to the building in terms of its structure.”

A new flat stage replaces the raked stage and is surrounded by the surviving red and gold decorated proscenium arch.

Dedicated tradespeople employed by contractor G.F. Tomlinson, the company which transformed Chesterfield Market Hall, are bringing the vision of architect Guy Smith of Bauman Lyons to life. Anthony said: "We've got a fantastic team of people working with us – they are really committed and motivated.

"The challenge has been being able to take a building that’s 1879 with all its defects, structural and otherwise, and make it work in 2026. It will be opening next year.”

Already, the building is looking unrecognisable from its former image as a theatre with a cramped entrance hall and adjacent museum which was somewhat dark inside. The amount of space is breathtaking and the building's transformation into a light, bright, accessible community hub will be a massive improvement.

The project preserves heritage features including the George Stephenson window that was in the upper floor of the theatre and introduces contemporary touches such as glass treads on stairs in the St Mary's Gate area.

The wooden framework is in place for the theatre's new air-conditioning unit which will draw air from underneath seats and extract it through a ventilation system in the roof.

Six stained glass windows which were boarded up in the theatre will be backlit and decorative panels which surround the circle will be reinstated. Anthony said: "We know the auditorium was loved in terms of some of its features but we've also found some more like these stained glass windows that are going to enhance people's experience."

New additions to improve comfort for theatre audiences include air-conditioning in which the air rises from beneath the seats and is extracted through a ventilation system in the roof. Lifts, which are being installed in the building for the first time, will mean the theatre’s circle will be wheelchair-accessible.

Innovations include a bar area where customers with tickets to the circle can enjoy drinks. This will complement a new cafe/bar in the former exhibition space of the museum, with a kitchen below where prepared food will travel up in a dumb waiter.

A new flat stage replaces a former raked stage in the theatre and there will be 15 motorised flying bars to move scenery and lighting. Anthony said: "We've updated and modernised the things that we need to ensure the delivery of shows.

Anthony Radford, cultural services manager at Chesterfield Borough Council, explains the transformative work which will make a visit to the theatre even more enjoyable for audiences and performers.

"The most fundamental thing about the stage and the production side is that the whole building has been completely rewired, not just wiring for lighting but also for sound and audio-visual."

The original entrance to Stephenson Memorial Hall is being brought back into use. From there, customers will have access to the cafe/bar and theatre and the box office and welcome area. A large builder’s wheel used to create the Crooked Spire church and an audio-visual interactive telling the story of Chesterfield will welcome visitors when they enter the building.

Four galleries feature in the museum aspect of the project, with each telling a story.

The first museum space will celebrate everything that happens in Chesterfield town centre, focusing on prime locations such as the market hall, Queen's Park and the town hall.

Museum space 2 will be devoted to underground Chesterfield, covering mining, archaeology and the Roman period.

A community gallery incorporating artefacts and stories from various parts of the borough will be included in the third space. Anthony said: "The key thing for us is that if any Chesterfield resident comes to the museum they will find something from the place that they live in represented here."

There will be a new seating structure in the circle with better sight lines and more comfort. The side circle has retained but been rebuilt from scratch. Customers will be able to enjoy a drink in the new circle bar.

The fourth gallery will showcase exhibits on loan from other museums. Anthony said: "We are very excited about this. Our ambition is to bring things to Chesterfield that people may not have seen."

While the theatre and museum attracted different audiences in years gone by, this project aims to integrate them. Anthony said: "Throughout the building we've got items of heritage. The bars, the lobbies, the corridors will all have items from our museum collection in surprising places. It's all about trying to melt those barriers between people - you might be coming to a pantomime, but you're also exposed to Victorian plates."

Outside renovations have included re-roofing, with some of the tiles being recycled. Anthony said: “It's all been fully insulated so it's more thermally efficient. Solar panels have been added to help with energy sustainability."

Artistic attention to detail is apparent in a new extension which overlooks Station Back Lane where exterior bricks have been arranged in a pattern that resembles a billowing curtain.

Just like waiting for the premiere of a big production in the theatre, I am so excited for opening night in the new-look Stephenson Memorial Hall.

Councillor Amanda Serjeant, deputy leader for finance and asset management at Chesterfield Borough Council, said: "The transformation of Stephenson Memorial Hall is an exciting project for our borough that will help attract more visitors and shows our commitment to arts, culture and heritage.

"We're creating a more accessible venue with the modern features visitors expect, whilst also preserving the historic feel that we know our residents love. It's also about ensuring that the building is protected for future generations and a lot of the work so far has been focused on securing the structure of the building.

"There is still a lot of work to do before we reopen but we can't wait to welcome our customers back and show them improvements we've made throughout the building."