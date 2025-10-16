A public consultation on plans to open a new Chesterfield school for excluded pupils is set to close next week – with residents urged to have their say.

Esteem North Academy unveiled plans to open a school for children excluded, or at risk of exclusion from mainstream education, at the Hunloke Centre at Church Street South in Hasland.

The proposed site would provide an education for up to 100 pupils aged between 11 to 16, many of whom are currently without a school place.

Esteem North Academy, which runs alternative provision schools in Hasland, Barrow Hill and Chapel en le Frith, said that the provision was ‘much-needed’ as the Esteem’s other Chesterfield site was full to capacity leaving pupils without a school place.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins met with Spire Infant School and visited the existing pupil referral unit run by Esteem Academy in Hasland.

A public consultation on plans to open the site have been met with concerns from the community and on October 8 an online petition was launched to oppose the proposal. The petition has gathered 26 signatures so far.

A number of concerns have been raised including the impact on traffic in the area as well as safety for Spire Nursery and Infant School’s young pupils.

The petition reads: “Many parents and members of the local community feel very concerned about the impact of this proposal.

"The traffic situation is already at capacity, at peak times it can be dangerous for parents, children and local residents to park and cross roads safely.

"Speeding from drivers cutting through to get to or from Derby Road is a problem already. Buses struggle to get through and manoeuvre the tight corners with the existing number of parked cars. Adding 100 additional pupils at a PEX centre makes the situation completely unmanageable.

“The safety and care of the young toddlers and infants at Spire Nursery and Infant School is key. There is no way to guarantee they will not be coming into regular daily contact with antisocial behaviours from the older children attending the exclusion centre.

"They will be arriving and leaving at the same time as the nursery and infant children. There is nothing to stop the PEX students from coming directly into the car park and onto nursery/primary school property, or from climbing the fence leading to the school field. The fact there is no risk assessment for this is shocking given the severity of potential consequences.”

The petition comes after Esteem North Academy hosted a consultation event on Monday, October 6 at Spire Nursery and Infants School, to listen to views from residents, teachers from nearby schools, parents, councillors, and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

Executive Headteacher Janine Dix said the event was an ‘important step’ in an ongoing consultation which remains open October 24.

She added: “We know this proposal has prompted strong feelings, and that’s exactly why we wanted to offer an opportunity for an open forum to listen to people’s views face-to-face.

"We’ve worked hard to listen and be open. This isn’t about building a school ‘next to’ the community – it’s about building a future with the community, for children who deserve a fair chance.”

Chief Operating Officer at Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, Karen Hayes, said the county council had put forward the Hunloke Centre, a former council adult education centre, after nearly two years of looking for a site for the academy’s expansion – time in which more young people excluded from mainstream education were without a school place.

She explained: “We’ve listened carefully to local concerns about parking, pupil numbers and site impact – and we’ll continue to work with the local authority and the community to make sure the plan is the best it can be for everyone.

“Every young person deserves a chance to succeed, no matter what challenges they’ve faced. Our job is to give them structure, purpose and a route back into education. These are Derbyshire children — our responsibility as a community is to make sure they aren’t left behind.”

Mr Perkins said: “Every week I meet parents whose children with SEND or behavioural needs are waiting for appropriate school places.

“I recognise the community’s concerns about this proposal, but I also recognise that these are local children — and we have a duty to make sure they get the support and education they need.

“We have been pushing Derbyshire County Council to provide the additional special needs and alternative provision that the north of the county has lacked for years now.

“Therefore, I welcome the fact that there is an attempt to provide additional education provision for children excluded from mainstream education between the ages of 11 and 16.

“However, there is a lot of work to do to ensure that any new provision on the Church Street South site doesn't impact on the education or facilities provided by Spire Infant School. There are also concerns in the local community that must be seriously listened to.

“I have met with Spire Infant School and visited the existing pupil referral unit run by Esteem Academy in Hasland so that I could meet some children currently being supported and get a stronger idea about Spire Infant Schools' concerns.

“I encourage any residents concerned about the new proposal to feed into the consultation so that we can make sure that those views are considered.”

The academy, part of Esteem Multi-Academy Trust, operates as a state-funded school with all public money used directly to support pupils’ education and wellbeing.

Esteem North Academy said the team would work alongside Derbyshire County Council to produce a detailed travel plan to address parking and transport concerns and would continue to share information as plans progress.

All consultation feedback will be reviewed and submitted to the Department of Education for approval before a final decision is made based on educational need, planning, and community impact.

Subject to approval, the new site could open from September 2026.

Anyone who wishes to share their views on the proposal to open the school can fill in an online form until Friday, October 24.