"We just miss her so much" Derbyshire teen braves charity skydive after sister's devastating death at 21

A Chesterfield teenager is steeling herself for a skydive later this month as she looks to raise funds and awareness to support people with the same condition that caused her sister’s shocking death.

Stonegravels resident Mia Kiernan will jump from the skies near Nottingham on April 19, marking her 18th birthday which she always imagined as a big night out with her sister Faith, who would have turned 22 a few days earlier.

Mia, a hairdressing student at Chesterfield College, said: “This was one of Faith’s goals but she couldn’t ever achieve it.”

Faith died on September 25, 2024. She was found unresponsive in her bedroom by mum Kara, in what has been recorded as Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy.

Stonegravels resident Faith Kiernan was just 21 when she died at home as a consequence of epilepsy. (Photo: Contributed)

At the age of 13, Faith was diagnosed with generalized epilepsy, involving a widespread area of the brain. Unlike many patients, doctors were never able to bring her condition under control.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Faith and Mia’s cousin Kirsty Wass, 30, said: “I still remember sitting with her when she first got her diagnosis. Faith tried a lot of medications but her seizures got progressively worse, more frequent and more violent.

“There were never any obvious triggers or warning signs, and no pattern to it. She’d go weeks without a seizure then they would come back. She’d be sat there one minute and then drop to the floor. She ended up in hospital a few times with injuries and it would knock her off her feet for days and make her really unwell.

“It was so unpredictable but no one ever expected this to happen. It was very, very sudden and out of the blue.”

Mia is fundraising for the charity Epilepsy Action in memory of her big sister. (Photo: Contributed)

The impact has been devastating for the whole family – above all Kara, dad Barry, Mia and sisters Millie, 17, Summer, 14, and Daisy, 12 – compounded by the loss of the girls’ grieving nana a few weeks later.

Kirsty said: “Faith was a big character, so funny and sassy. She had a bit of an attitude about her. She’d say it how it was but you’d never change her.

“She was was always there for other people, very kind and caring and always up for a laugh. She loved being with her family. She was born prematurely and I remember her being so tiny, but she grew up to be a great big sister and they all absolutely adored her.

“It’s been a massive loss that’s taken its toll on everyone. We just miss her so much. I don’t think we’ll ever get over it.”

Faith in her teenage years, left, with cousin Kirsty Wass, who lives in Old Whittington. (Photo: Contributed)

Kirsty, who works as a healthcare assistant at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, added: “Faith was so scared of losing her life to epilepsy too. That’s the most heart-breaking thing for us. The way we see it, she had a lot more life to live.

“For someone her age, she lost a lot. That’s one of the reasons we’re raising money for Epilepsy Action, to ensure that people get the support and understanding they need.”

It is a message that has resonated with many wellwishers. Mia’s fundraising has attracted a flood of donations from fellow students, and at the hospital where Kirsty has been promoting the appeal, reaching a current total of more than £1,300.

Kirsty said: “A skydive was on Faith’s bucket list, but she couldn’t ever do it due to the epilepsy – so Mia’s doing it for her. Mia’s been brilliant and done all this with her mum and dad. Her target was £500 and she’s beaten that easily. I think she’s been overwhelmed by the response.

“She a bit of a thrill-seeker so she’s quite excited by the skydive, but a bit scared as well. She’s never done anything like this before. I’d love to be doing it too, but I couldn’t promise I wouldn’t be sick on the way down.”

Epilepsy Action is a charity which supports research into treatment and care, but also campaigns more widely for an inclusive society where people with the condition feel supported and reassured, rather than isolated and alone.

Kirsty said: “Faith tried not to let it hold her back but she did really struggle. She didn’t go out as much as she’d like with her friends because she was so anxious about having a seizure. She went into herself a lot and away from her friends.

“She didn’t have much support in school, they more or less wanted her at home all the time. Then she went to college to study health and social care, she tried a Saturday placement at a hairdressers, but it got to the point where none of that was feasible any more. They couldn’t really safeguard her.

“Part of me feels like she was failed by school and college, but perhaps it’s not their fault if they don’t have the right knowledge. Maybe there’s not enough funding around to help people properly understand epilepsy in places like that.

“There’s just not enough understanding around Faith’s condition. She missed out on a lot of her childhood. If she’d had that understanding she wouldn’t necessarily have lived longer, but she could have enjoyed her time more than she did.”

Mia added: “Epilepsy is a common health condition, that too many people know nothing about. Most people see it as an inconvenience – flashing lights and falling over – not an unpredictable and potentially fatal condition.

“We’re calling out the misunderstanding, prejudice and barriers that stop people with epilepsy living their best life. Epilepsy says stop. We say go.”

For more details and donations, go to justgiving.com/page/mia-kiernan-1.

To learn more about the charity and its work, visit epilepsy.org.uk.

