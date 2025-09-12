George Stephenson re-enactor with a staff member from Chesterfield Museum.

Famous engineer George Stephenson’s connection to Chesterfield will be celebrated in an event starring a re-enactor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Museum and Holy Trinity Church will host the free event on September 27 from 10am to 4pm. There will be a short break from 2pm to 2.45pm whilst a service is held at the church.

Visitors will be able to find out the impact that railway pioneer George Stephenson had across the world through talks given by the re-enactor, which will start at 11am and 3pm. George, who designed the early steam locomotive Rocket, made a significant contribution to Derbyshire by overseeing the construction of the North Midland Railway, which passes through Chesterfield, and establishing the Clay Cross Company to mine and process coal, iron and limestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “With 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway opening, we hope this event helps people connect with the history of the railways and provides a deeper understanding of the important role George Stephenson played in shaping the modern world.”

Famous engineer George Stephenson is renowned for building the world's first passenger railway and developing engines including Locomotion and Rocket, he oversaw the building of the North Midlands Railway line which runs through Chesterfield and founded the Clay Cross Company which produced, coal, iron ore and limestone. George spent the last 10 years of his life in Chesterfield, residing at Tapton House (photo: Getty Images/Construction Photography/Avalon)

Holy Trinity Church is George Stephenson’s final resting place and features a stunning stained-glass window commissioned by his son Robert.

The church has recently been awarded funding from The National Lottery Heritage fund to deliver a new project which will honour the legacy of George Stephenson and explore the impact of the railways on Chesterfield.

This will include the creation of a new visitor facility which aims to highlight Stephenson’s influence on Chesterfield and railway and engineering. A series of public events are being planned, and people can support the project by taking part in research projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Chesterfield Museum on this celebration of George Stephenson’s extraordinary legacy. As his final resting place, Holy Trinity Church is proud to play a central role in helping people connect with the man behind the modern railway. Events like this are a wonderful way to bring history to life and highlight the exciting plans we have for the future.” Find out more about Holy Trinity Church’s George Stephenson project and discover how you can get involved by visiting: www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org