Chesterfield Museum and Holy Trinity Church will host the free event on September 27 from 10am to 4pm. There will be a short break from 2pm to 2.45pm whilst a service is held at the church.
Visitors will be able to find out the impact that railway pioneer George Stephenson had across the world through talks given by the re-enactor, which will start at 11am and 3pm. George, who designed the early steam locomotive Rocket, made a significant contribution to Derbyshire by overseeing the construction of the North Midland Railway, which passes through Chesterfield, and establishing the Clay Cross Company to mine and process coal, iron and limestone.
Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “With 2025 marking the 200th anniversary of the Stockton and Darlington Railway opening, we hope this event helps people connect with the history of the railways and provides a deeper understanding of the important role George Stephenson played in shaping the modern world.”
Holy Trinity Church is George Stephenson’s final resting place and features a stunning stained-glass window commissioned by his son Robert.
The church has recently been awarded funding from The National Lottery Heritage fund to deliver a new project which will honour the legacy of George Stephenson and explore the impact of the railways on Chesterfield.
This will include the creation of a new visitor facility which aims to highlight Stephenson’s influence on Chesterfield and railway and engineering. A series of public events are being planned, and people can support the project by taking part in research projects.
Reverend Jill Hancock of Holy Trinity Church said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Chesterfield Museum on this celebration of George Stephenson’s extraordinary legacy. As his final resting place, Holy Trinity Church is proud to play a central role in helping people connect with the man behind the modern railway. Events like this are a wonderful way to bring history to life and highlight the exciting plans we have for the future.” Find out more about Holy Trinity Church’s George Stephenson project and discover how you can get involved by visiting: www.holytrinityandchristchurch.org