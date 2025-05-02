“We have some future engineers in the making”: Talented Chesterfield pupils build city using over 60 000 wooden blocks

Clowne Junior School hosted unique KAPLA construction workshops last week, which saw children, staff members, school governors and volunteers building a city model using over sixty thousand wooden blocks.
The wooden blocks, known as Kapla, are placed together without glue or other joining methods as they are self supported by carefully designed plans.
The workshop, linking skills of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), saw children taking part in individual class workshops to work on separate parts of the project to create a whole city.
The city included intricate structures such as bridges, a railway line complete with carriages, apartments, sky scrapers, hotels and even Viking longboats and giant giraffes.
The two-and-a-half day build which was launched on Wednesday, April 23, culminated with a showcase attended by parents, before the whole city was demolished in dramatic fashion by pupils.
Mr Stewart, Deputy Headteacher at Clowne Junior School, said: “It’s been a great learning experience for all the children. They’ve had so much fun and I definitely think we have some future engineers in the making!
"The children have created memories over the last few days and to see the pride they displayed when showing their family members was incredibly rewarding.”
