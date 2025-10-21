"We have received hate letters" Derbyshire bakery defends flying Union Jack flag

A bakery in Whaley Bridge says it is not racist for flying the Union Jack flag over the bakery and nor will it be taking it down.

The Bridge Bakehouse took to social media to defend flying the flag over their bakery shop.

This then led to almost a 1,000 people liking and interacting with their post.

The bakery is run by sisters Millie and Courtney Dignam and speaking to the Buxton Advertiser Millie said: “This has all gone way further than we expected.

“We put the flag up about two months ago and it wasn’t done to cause friction or division but we have received hate letters and emails so we felt the need to address this once and for all.

“This flag is not meant to be anything more than a flag of our countries.

“When the Queen’s jubilee was happening or the King’s Coronation there were Union Jack flags everywhere.

“People have said we are racist and they are offended on behalf of other people and really it needs to stop now.

“It’s not that serious and we certainly aren’t racist.

“We have staff here who are from the Philippines, India and Poland. I am not saying that we don’t respect their cultures, I'm just saying that this flag represents unity as in Union Jack and I am proud of our wonderful country - you are allowed to be patriotic and not racist.”

The sisters have been in business for 12 years since their early 20s.

Millie said: “I think people think they can intimidate us because we are young women and the amount of backlash and hate mail we have had is ridiculous.

“But having been in business so long now we know we can’t please everyone but I feel people are looking for things to be upset by when they don’t need to be.

“The flag will be staying, I like the flag and so do others.

“We are not trying to push people away with this flag.

“The people who sent us hate mail though, they are calling us out on being racist but the way they are speaking to us isn’t one of inclusivity or peace.”