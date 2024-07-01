“We have lost absolutely everything" Derbyshire couple 'devastated' as carpentry business destroyed in fire
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Friday, June 28, at 10:30pm, an industrial fire on Urban Road in Kirkby, Ashfield was attended by six fire engines, an aerial ladder platform, and a water carrier.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has since confirmed severe damage to one building as a result of the fire.
An investigation has been launched.
CabournsCarpentry, a handmade, reclaimed furniture business, was completely destroyed by the fire.
The owners, Jack Cabourn who lives in Alfreton with his wife Sarah, originally from Chesterfield, expressed their devastation at losing everything.
In a joint statement, the couple said: “We have lost absolutely everything.
“Our workspace, tens of thousands of pounds worth of materials, stock, tools and equipment that we have amassed over the last four years.
“We are absolutely devastated.
“This business has been our livelihood for the last four years and now we are going to have to start from scratch.”
A fundraising page has since been launched at – www.gofundme.com/f/msdps-help-us-rebuild-our-business?cdn-cache=0 – with more than £4,800 raised over the weekend.
Mr Cabourn said: “We feel very overwhelmed and grateful with the amount of support we’ve had from family, friends, customers and suppliers.”
The couple confirmed that they will directly contact all customers this week – with hopes to be “up and running to some degree” by the end of next week.
Mr Cabourn added: “We’d like to extend our thoughts to the other businesses affected by the fire.
“It has been one of the toughest things we’ve ever had to go through. We couldn’t have gotten through it without you. We feel so loved.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.