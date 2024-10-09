Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Residents are appealing to the council to abandon plans to open a car park behind their homes due to safety and environmental concerns.

Heanor residents have been left upset after Derbyshire County Council announced a proposal to re-instate the Pit Lane car park.

The area was previously used as a car park for The American Adventure theme park which closed in 2007 and has been left empty ever since.

The council announced plans to ‘re-open’ the car park at the end of August to ‘enhance and improve access’ to Shipley Country Park and help to ‘better control parking and traffic on roads near Pit Lane’.

But the plans were met with opposition from residents, including Martyn Daykin, whose property backs the proposed car park.

Mr Daykin said: “It was quite upsetting when we found out about the plans for the car park. Me and my partner were really disappointed and stressed about it. We talked to other residents and they were stressed as well.”

Speaking on behalf of residents, Mr Daykin added: "There are many issues but anti-social behaviour is the most important. Police come here all the time because there are people smoking weed, taking drugs or dealing drugs or racing up and down the road. We have a lot of problems with illegal motorcyclists going around the park as well.

"Opening the car park and opening a very small road into a large area will mean a lot more anti social behaviour and races, and it’s going to cause accidents.

"The council and police have met with me and other residents many times in the past. They are aware of the issues but there are not enough resources to actually manage this. If there's not enough money to manage the problem that we have at the moment, opening the car park would make it a lot worse.”

Speaking on the anti-social behaviour in the Shipley Country Park, Sergeant Jo-Anne Brooks from Amber Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “We understand the impact anti-social behaviour can have on local communities and, over recent months, we have been working hard to reduce incidents in Shipley Park.

“This work includes a problem management plan specific to the area, with a particular focus on tackling nuisance off road bikes. In recent weeks, an off-road bike was seized by officers on patrol and we will continue to disrupt anyone behaving anti-socially in the area in a similar manner.

“Locals will continue to see a regular police presence at the park, and we’d urge anyone who witnesses an incident of ASB to report it to us so that we can investigate.”

While antisocial behaviour is the most pressing issue for residents, the car park plans have sparked other concerns.

Mr Daykin said: “We are worried about the environmental side of things as well. There's a lot of wildlife that has now taken over that area, including a lot of protected species such as bats and badgers. There also will be pollution from all the vehicles coming into the car park. I don't think the council have taken this into consideration.”

To voice their concerns, residents sent a letter to the Derbyshire County Council asking to reconsider the decision and suggesting alternative areas nearby where the car park could be moved to.

Mr Daykin added: “The council said the car park should reopen where the American Adevture’s car park was because that would not change the use of the land. We do not agree with this. Previously it was a commercial property serving the theme park, but now they want to change it into a public pay and display car park.

"These are two different uses, and also, most importantly, there were no houses nearby when that planning was originally granted. So in my eyes, I don't feel like they can use the same planning to propose to reopen a car park that wasn't surrounded by properties.

“When me and my partner went through the purchasing process, we did ask if there were any plans for the land behind the house, and we were told that nothing would be constructed there.

"We have beautiful views at the moment and they will be taken away from us. The area is going to change completely if this car park is opened and the traffic is heavier. We wouldn't have bought the house if we'd known about these car park plans.

"If this plan goes ahead we would require absolute guarantees that this car park would have a barrier system in place with minimum opening times. This said we do not want this car park. None of the residents do.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “We’re proposing to reopen an old car park to provide somewhere for visitors to Shipley Country Park if they visit from the Ilkeston side.

“This was previously a car park and will help to manage issues on local roads in the immediate area. It will also provide plenty of car parking for those transporting horses, so we can open up the park to more people who wish to ride their horses here.

“The car park would be closed overnight to prevent any anti-social behaviour and a barrier would be in place to stop vehicles from entering at night.

“Any income gained from this car park would simply be used for the upkeep of the park.

“We asked local people for their views about the proposals and all of the comments we received will be taken into account before a final decision is made.”