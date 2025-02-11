Jane Lefley, one of the volunteers who run the annual event, said: “We had record numbers on Friday lunchtime, evening and Saturday lunch. We had to send out for more beer Saturday morning, thanks to Thornbridge and Brampton Brewery for assisting us with this. Over 6000 pints drank and at take down on Sunday only 232 pints left.”

There was a presentation to The Rose and Crown Brampton to celebrate its double success as Chesterfield CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 and Chesterfield CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2025. Thornbridge Crackendale was named beer of the festival.

Crooked Few and Firecracker entertained the crowd at the Winding Wheel during the two evening sessions.

Jane, who is secretary of Chesterfield CAMRA, said: “It was a brilliant weekend.”

The only complaint from visitors was about polycarbonated glasses. Many beer festivals are now using such drinking vessels because they are cheaper than glass and don’t shatter when dropped.

