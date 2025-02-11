Three of the volunteers who help ensure that the annual festival runs smoothly.placeholder image
'We had record numbers - it was a brilliant weekend' says Chesterfield CAMRA winter beer festival organiser

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:19 BST
Real ale lovers drank Chesterfield CAMRA’s winter beer festival dry with organisers having to draft in extra supplies.

Jane Lefley, one of the volunteers who run the annual event, said: “We had record numbers on Friday lunchtime, evening and Saturday lunch. We had to send out for more beer Saturday morning, thanks to Thornbridge and Brampton Brewery for assisting us with this. Over 6000 pints drank and at take down on Sunday only 232 pints left.”

There was a presentation to The Rose and Crown Brampton to celebrate its double success as Chesterfield CAMRA Pub of the Year 2025 and Chesterfield CAMRA Cider Pub of the Year 2025. Thornbridge Crackendale was named beer of the festival.

Crooked Few and Firecracker entertained the crowd at the Winding Wheel during the two evening sessions.

Jane, who is secretary of Chesterfield CAMRA, said: “It was a brilliant weekend.”

The only complaint from visitors was about polycarbonated glasses. Many beer festivals are now using such drinking vessels because they are cheaper than glass and don’t shatter when dropped.

The festival attracts people from all over the country and this year from America too.

1. Chesterfield CAMRA winter beer festival

The festival attracts people from all over the country and this year from America too. Photo: Stu Bradbury

Colourful customer gets a head start at the bar.

2. Chesterfield CAMRA winter beer festival

Colourful customer gets a head start at the bar. Photo: Stu Bradbury

Volunteers in high spirits.

3. Chesterfield CAMRA winter beer festival

Volunteers in high spirits. Photo: Stu Bradbury

Let's order another round!

4. Chesterfield CAMRA winter beer festival

Let's order another round! Photo: Stu Bradbury

