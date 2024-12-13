Mark and Julie Peacock were due to fly to Tenerife for a much-needed break in September nearly a year after Mark underwent a double lung transplant. But they were forced to cancel their holiday when Mark developed a blood clot in his leg.

The couple have now sunk the money they would have spent on their holiday into buying an additional £1,500 worth of festive decorations for their garden at St Lawrence Road, North Wingfield.

A sparkling array of Christmas lights and seasonal figures – costing in excess of £10,000 – feature in an annual display for charity which the couple have organised for several years. They have raised thousands of pounds for good causes and brought joy to countless families.

Julie, 58, said: "We get lots and lots of compliments saying that it's one of the best displays they've ever seen. It's bringing smiles to people's faces especially when they first see Santa Claus. We've got Santa coming on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and we've bought a gazebo for his grotto. "The snow machine is one of the best things we've bought this year; when we first got it out, we had kids running riot, jumping and dancing under the snow.

"We've bought lots of new trees, a new reindeer, a penguin, a snowman and a Santa Claus. My brother-in-law, Chris Butt, made a wooden frame for a ski slope which we've decorated and put skiers down it.

"My auntie, Hilary Wilde, has helped us on two or three occasions. She says she's not putting any Christmas decorations up in her house because she's sick of untangling lights! She came dressed as a gingerbread woman on the day that the display opened and sold raffle tickets."

Proceeds from this year’s festive display will be split between Wythenshawe Hospital in Manchester, where Mark had his double lung transplant in October 2023, and a £20,000 appeal to buy a cuddle bed for Ashgate Hospice which has been launched by fundraisers in and around Clay Cross.

Mark, a storeman at Joseph Ash galvanising company in Holmewood, and Julie, who works in the direct payment team at Derbyshire County Council, began preparations for their festive spectacular three months before the switch-on. Julie said: "We started doing the lights for the miniature village in the summerhouse back in August because we were supposed to be going to Tenerife in September and thought it would be one less job.

"When Mark's leg started swelling we went to Chesterfield Royal Hospital where he had an x-ray and was told that he had a blood clot. The holiday got cancelled and luckily the insurance paid out. We ended up going to Skeg Vegas for four days and stayed in my auntie's caravan. We saved the other week of the holiday so we could do decorations in October.

"In all honesty, you don't realise how hard work it is. Mark comes home at 4.40pm and then we're switching the lights on at 5.30pm, by the time we settle down, it's 8.30pm and that's every day."

Their festive display is running every night until January 1.

