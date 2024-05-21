“We don’t like poo on our shoe! Do you?” Derbyshire school children unite with councillor to clean their village of dog mess
Cllr Bagshaw, a Staveley Town Councillor, said the dog mess situation was one of the main issues repeatedly reported since he was re-elected in February.
The Duckmanton ward councillor said: “The dog mess was becoming a concern, especially outside the school.
“A number of parents had contacted me about it and asked what can be done about it”.
Duckmanton Primary was approached by Cllr Bagshaw, who spoke with the school’s headteacher and community ambassadors – a group of students who engage in local issues to make their community better.
Cllr Bagshaw said: “I get the impression that adults can keep talking to other adults and what we say can fall on deaf ears at times.
“So I thought what better way is there to promote this than getting the children involved. I believe that adults will prick their ears up and take notice when the kids get on this.”
Poster stating: “We don’t like poo on our shoe! Do you?” have been created as well as information on how to safely dispose of dog mess.
Learning mentor, Janine Collins who has worked at Duckmanton primary for 19 years and heads up the community ambassadors said: “It’s an opportunity for them to get involved in community issues and have their voices heard.”
The ambassadors have come together to discuss a number of issues including better fencing around the school, repainting speed bumps to prevent people parking on them, and getting traffic lights installed at a zebra crossing near the village shop.
Janine said: “It’s nice as they are all passionate about the role. It’s good that they want to do things and they do feel like they are making a difference”.
One of the community ambassadors is year 6 student Daniel Forester.
Daniel said: “We do stuff to help the school and people in the village.
“We’ve already got more fencing put around the edge of the school and the speed bumps going to be painted so people don’t park on it and people can cross the road safer. We do it to help everyone else”.
