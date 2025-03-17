Angela Madden, who chairs WASPI, says campaigners have been forced to take legal action "due to the Government's total denial of justice and failure to engage" (photo: Getty Images/Isabel Infantes/AFP).

WASPI campaigners will take their fight to the High Court today (Monday) in a bid to force ministers into a U-turn on compensating millions of women who lost out under changes to state pension eligibility.

Lawyers acting for the Department for Work and Pensions said last week that the Government would not be altering its stance on refusing to pay out.

This afternoon members of WASPI (Women Against State Pension Inequality) will gather outside the High Court where campaign chief Angela Madden is expected to reiterate calls for ministers to seek an out-of-court settlement. Ms Madden, who lives near Chesterfield and chairs the national WASPI group, said: “We do not want to be taking legal action, but we have been forced to, due to the Government’s total denial of justice and failure to engage.

“Ministers appear to think they can ride roughshod over justice for WASPI women, but we know we enjoy the overwhelming support of people up and down the country, and hundreds of MPs who want justice to be delivered.

“The Government has an opportunity now to get around the table and engage meaningfully with us. If they don’t, they will have to continue to defend the indefensible, but this time in front of senior judges.”

WASPI has raised £156,000 to fund the High Court challenge over the past fortnight. Papers have been served at the High Court seeking judicial review to force the Government to reconsider its response to a Parliamentary Ombudsman’s report which found that 1950s-born women who were not properly informed about State Pension age increases had suffered injustice.

A debate in Parliament today will enable MPs from various parties to discuss potential compensation of up to £2,950 and for a Government minister to respond. This meeting has arisen from a 160,000-signature petition urging a payout for the affected women.

Three months ago, Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall confirmed that there would be no compensation. Despite an apology to WASPI women and acknowledgement that there has been maladministration by the Department for Work and Pensions, the Government rejected the Ombudsman’s recommendations to deliver a financial remedy, which would cost between £3.5bn and £10.5bn.

WASPI lawyers argue that the Government’s reasons for rejecting the Parliamentary Ombudsman’s analysis of the injustice women suffered and for concluding that they should not receive any remedy are not only wrong but also a breach of legal principles.

A Government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on live litigation.

“We accept the ombudsman’s finding of maladministration and have apologised for there being a 28-month delay in writing to 1950s-born women.

“However, evidence showed only one in four people remember reading and receiving letters that they weren’t expecting and that by 2006 90% of 1950s-born women knew that the state pension age was changing.”

Donations to WASPI’s legal challenge can be made at: www.crowdjustice.com/case/waspijustice