It’s the perfect opportunity for mum to turn her back on slaving over a hot stove, wash her hands of scrubbing dirty dishes and enjoy being waited on for a couple of hours.
Derbyshire restaurants are offering menus to tempt families away from their homes on March 30. Book ahead to make sure your Mother’s Day meal out goes without a hitch.
1. Mother's Day menu
Give mum a break from cooking by treating her to a meal out on Mother's Day
2. Grouse & Claret, Rowsley
A three-course set menu, costing £28.99 per person, will be available at the Grouse & Claret, Rowsley on Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. This special menu includes mouth-watering steak and Malbec pie, elegant salmon en croute and tender sirloin steak. Diners who book a table for Mother's Day will have the option of traditional Sunday roasts with all the trimmings. Reserve your place by visiting www.grouseclaretpub.co.uk/mothersday Photo: Google
3. Peak Edge Hotel, Stonedge, near Chesterfield
A three-course Mother's Day meal featuring sirloin beef, braised shoulder of lamb and pan-fried sea bass fillet will be served in the Red Lion Restaurant's Garden Room at Peak Edge Hotel from 12 noon until 8pm on March 30. The cost is £75 per person. For something different on Mother's Day, book a table in the hotel's Walton Suite for a three-course meal and music from a Michael Buble tribute act with the event starting at 12 midday. Make your reservation via the website on https://www.peakedgehotel.co.uk/events/mothers-day-lunch or call 01246 566142. Photo: Submitted
4. Sitwell Arms, Renishaw
A special Mother's Day menu with main courses including roast loin of pork, pesto fried fillet of salmon and butternut squash steak will be served at the Sitwell Arms on March 30 from 12 noon with the final sitting at 6.15pm. Three courses cost £25 per head and two courses £20 per person. Book your table at https://bookings.alacer.cloud/sitwell-arms/restaurant Photo: Google
