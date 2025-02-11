Chris Haslam, head chef at the Bareca restaurant in Bike & Boot Leisure Hotel, Hope.

A Peak District culinary expert has shared his top tips for a perfect meal to show your love on Valentine’s Day.

Chris Haslam, head chef at the Bareca restaurant in Bike & Boot Leisure Hotel, Hope, said: “For a romantic main that is relatively simple to make but sure to impress, I’d suggest a pan-seared steak with garlic herb butter or for seafood lovers, a creamy lemon garlic pasta with shrimp. Including a dessert will make the evening feel complete, even if it’s something as simple as chocolate-dipped strawberries.”

To cook a perfect steak, Chris advises:

Use a heavy pan like cast iron and heat it over high heat until very hot but not smoking. Add a small amount of oil with a high smoke point, such as sunflower oil. Place the steak in the pan and don’t touch it for 2–3 minutes to develop a crust. Then, flip and sear the other side. In the last minute of cooking, add butter, garlic, and herbs like rosemary or thyme to the pan. Make sure to spoon the melted butter over the steak for added flavour.

Use a meat thermometer to check that it’s done or judge on the colour. For rare this is 49–52°C (cool red centre), medium-rare, 54–57°C (warm red centre), medium, 60–63°C (pink centre), medium-well, 65–68°C (slightly pink centre) and well done, 71°C+ (no pink).

Remove the steak from the heat when it’s 2–3°C below your target temperature. Let the steak rest on a plate, loosely covered with foil for 5–10 minutes.

Common mistakes when cooking steak include:

*Overcrowding the pan, which reduces heat and prevents a good sear. *Flipping steak too often – let a crust form, so don’t fuss with it.

*Using a nonstick pan or low-smoke-point oil won’t achieve the desired crust. *Skipping the rest time – slicing immediately will cause juices to spill out.

Chris suggests that to make your Valentine’s meal as special as possible you should avoid these dishes: *Spaghetti with heavy tomato sauce, ribs or crab legs in shell, which are messy and require a lot of effort to eat;

*Fiery curries, overly spiced chilli or dishes with hot peppers that can cause discomfort; *Dishes that are heavy on garlic or onions or overly ‘fishy’ seafood like makerel as strong smells or aftertastes can spoil an intimate evening;

*Fried chicken, onion rings or heavy fast food which can leave you feeling sluggish and sleepy;

*Overly complicated dishes as the stress of preparing can detract from the romantic atmosphere. Chris says: “It’s also not all about the food, ambience is just as important. Set the table with candles, flowers, and use your best tableware. Adding in soft lighting and music can make even simple dishes feel special.”

A chef, nutritionist, coach and health and fitness enthusiast with more than 25 years experience, Chris grew up in Australia and moved to England in the mid-1990s when he entered catering and established himself as a passionate chef.