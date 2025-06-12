A countryside photographer who inspires thousands of people around the world with her shots of the Peak District says she feels incredibly lucky to live and work in Britain’s first National Park.

Peaklass, has been capturing the Peak District in all its glory for around 10 years. She said: “I've always taken inspiration from my love of the countryside around me, and the magical ability that photography affords to freeze moments in time forever.

"There’s a wonderful variety in the scenery here – from the dramatic gritstone edges to the gently rolling hills, from huge reservoirs to tiny streams bubbling in the woodlands. I love the villages too, the country lanes and the farms dotted throughout, not to mention the farm animals and the wildlife that calls this place home.

“My favourite places depend very much on the weather conditions and the time of year. In winter I love the rocky edges and moors of the Dark Peak they take on a special quality with moody skies. In the summer or on bright days you’ll find me in the woodlands, usually in the very early morning, when the light just trickles down through the leaves and falls in pools on the forest floor. I love Padley Gorge, part of the Longshaw Estate. Its twisted, ancient trees are wonderful to photograph in every season."

Peaklass loves getting out into the Peak District to take photos of nature and wildife (photo: Phil Sproson Photography)

Peaklass, whose real name is Suzanne, runs a photography business and sells products featuring her work. She said: “People only ever know me as Peaklass or Suzanne. I try to stay under the radar beyond that; my account is about the countryside of the Peak District, not about me.”

As photographer for Haddon Hall, she worked with the BBC Springwatch team to co-ordinate the locations and filming behind the scenes for this month’s programmes. Peaklass said: “A major part of my role at Haddon Hall is to manage the events and marketing of Haddon Medieval Park, which is the huge nature regeneration project that surrounds the hall and it was a privilege to work with the Springwatch photographers and presenters to help capture the best wildlife sights in the parkland.”

Every year Peaklass photographs scenes at Chatsworth Country Fair, where she especially loves the hot air balloons taking off. She said: “I also enjoy photographing country shows, particularly sheepdog trials. It’s fascinating to watch the candid moments and interactions between people and animals.”

Out in the wilds of the Peak District is where Peaklass has had some of her best and most surprising encounters with animals, birds and nature. She said: “Because I don’t specialise in photographing wildlife, some of my most memorable images have been those lucky accidents when I’ve happened upon an animal that has stayed still, patiently long enough for me to capture it. Through the lens there’s a sense of invisibility – you can be hidden quite a long way away, but looking through your camera you can see every quivering whisker, every twitch of the nose or flutter of feather. Watching a Little Owl in a tree hollow as the rising sun lit up her plumage was very special, as was seeing a young roe deer stepping through a field of dewdrops.

'At The Edge Of The Clouds' by Peaklass shows a valley shrouded in mist.

“But equally, photographing the natural world more generally is always rewarding. There are so many moments of incredible beauty, the way the sun shines over trees and farms as it rises, the mists as they move through the valleys in the early mornings. To be out there witnessing these sights, completely alone, very quiet, is so special.”

The adventurous photographer has noticed changes in the landscape year on year, even in the brief time that she’s been recording daily life in the Peak District. She said: "I’ve seen scenes change irrevocably – barns and walls crumble, trees fall, whole woodlands disappear, old wooden gates replaced by shiny metal ones – and I love that sense of preserving a record of the social history of the area.”

Peaklass regards herself as a ‘countryside’ photographer rather than a ‘landscape’ photographer, commenting: "I don’t find vast landscapes and iconic scenes particularly inspiring. I far prefer the smaller, quieter scenes that have a more personal, intimate connection to the viewer. I try to capture not just the view but the feeling of being there in the moment. I know that I’ve succeeded when people tell me they can ‘hear’ and ‘smell’ my photographs, that they feel they could step right into them.”

Her book, A Quiet Light: Little Moments of Beauty in the Peak District National Park, was published in 2024. Peaklass said: “It was incredibly hard to choose my favourite photographs to go into it, but I tried to select the images that meant the most to me that I was particularly proud of. It’s laid out through the seasons, from the earliest snowdrops and bluebells in spring, to the bright colours of summer and autumn, and the deepest, quietest snowfalls of winter. Each photograph is accompanied by my words about the scene, place or image too, and it was a true labour of love to write it and pull it all together.”

'Gold Light' by Peaklass reflects the photographer's love of the Peak District's natural beauty.

More than 100,000 people from around the globe have signed up to her social media pages. Peaklass said: “Some of those who follow my account are looking for inspiration for adventures in this area, or are looking for a little beauty in their timelines every day to distract them from the hustle and noise of modern life. But there are also many people who can no longer get out to the countryside themselves, and they tell me that my photographs help to bring the peace and quiet of nature back to them, which I feel privileged to be able to do.”

To those people who are keen to follow in the footsteps of this prolific photographer, Peaklass advises: “Get out there and enjoy it! If you really connect to what you’re seeing, if you feel the peace and the beauty around you, your photographs will reflect that.

"Try to get to know the area you want to photograph really well, observe what’s there, notice it in its different moods as the light changes, as the seasons pass. The more time you spend in a place, the more chance you have of seeing the wildlife that lives there, knowing their habits, the best places to photograph them, and the best times to find them.”