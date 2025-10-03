“We are very proud”: Two Derbyshire teenage boys praised for rushing to support elderly woman in need of urgent medical help

Two teenagers who rushed to help an elderly woman who was struggling have been praised.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Freddie Elsmore and Toby Lindie, both 13, from Bolsover, were on their way to the skate park when they noticed an elderly lady tapping on a house window in distress with a walking stick.

The teenagers rushed to the house and fetched the next door neighbour to help the woman, who needed medical assistance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boys waited at the house until an ambulance arrived and went back to check on her a few days later.

Freddie Elsmore and Toby Lindie from Bolsover helped an elderly lady.

Angela Rich, Freddie grandmother said: “We are very proud of Freddie. It makes you realise how grown up they both are and that they can handle a situation like they did.”

The woman who the teenagers helped, was also full of praise for the boys and wrote a letter to the Bolsover School, which both Freddie and Toby attend.

The Bolsover School has since sent a letter acknowledging the boy’s actions to their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter reads: "An elderly member of our community reached out to us to express her deep gratitude for the kindness and care shown to her by Freddie and Toby.

"After knocking on her window in distress, she was met with compassion and swift assistance from the boys, who ensured she received the help she needed. Her letter was filled with appreciation and admiration for their calm, thoughtful actions.

“We are incredibly proud of Freddie and Toby. In a moment that called for empathy and responsibility, they willingly demonstrated both.

"Their actions reflect the very best of character-compassion, courage, and a sense of duty to others. It is moments like these that remind us of the importance of nurturing not just academic excellence, but also the values that shape good citizens.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family received further praise from local community after the news about their actions were shared on social media.

Freddie’s grandmother added: “My daughter, Freddie’s mum, went to Morrisons and she couldn't shop because everybody had seen it on Facebook and she would get lots of people coming up to her and really praising him.

“I also got a message from a lady who said it was her husband's auntie that they helped. She was full of praise for the boys and told me to thank Freddie and Toby for what they have done.”