“We are very proud”: Chesterfield teenager invited to compete for prestigious Queen of Derbyshire crown

Emily Bell, 14, from Chesterfield, has been invited to take part in the prestigious Queen of Derbyshire competition on October 18.

The retiring Queen of Barlow Carnival is set to compete for the Queen of Derbyshire crown this week.

The teenager, who attends Outwood Academy, Newbold, has served as Barlow Carnival Queen and Junior Barlow Carnival Queen since 2019, when she received her first title at the age of eight.

Speaking about Emily’s nomination, Sarah Lowe, Secretary for the Barlow Carnival Committee, said: “We are very proud of Emily. She has been representing Barlow for a good number of years and her commitment is exemplary. She has worked her way up to be invited for this title.

"We haven’t had any Barlow Queen participate in Queen of Derbyshire pageant since it began so we are rooting for Emily and hope she gets selected.”

Carnival royalty at Barlow festival has a long traditions – with royalty selection being essential and cherished part of the village celebrations since 1957.

Sarah has explained that any local village carnival queen who attended at least eight carnivals can apply for a Queen of Derbyshire competition, proven that they can fulfil application criteria – but getting an invitation from the committee is a particular honour.

Sarah said: “It’s not very often that you get invited to participate for the title. This really stands out a lot for Emily, that she has been invited to attend.”

Emily regularly attends various carnivals across Derbyshire to represent Barlow.

As a Queen of Barlow Carnival, Emily has regularly attended a number of events over the years – including visiting carnivals across Derbyshire, Court of Queens winter events and Christmas services.

Speaking about her daughter’s involvement with the community, Joanne Bell, Emily’s mum, said: “It’s more than just dressing up as a princess or a queen, it’s about helping the community, being involved in something and making memories.

“It’s really good for children. They are building confidence and learning public speaking while attending different events.

"But it also quite intensive and a lot of work with attending all different carnivals and events.

"I am really hoping that Emily gets selected and crowned as Queen of Derbyshire.”

Joanne has also thanked a number of local businesses who have helped Emily over the years.

She said: “It can be very expensive to get a dress, get her hair done and to get a float. We have a float we can use from the Barlow Carnival Committee but it needs to be decorated for separate carnivals and we are always relying on somebody to help us tow it.

“We are very thankful for Katie at Suave Hairdressers for doing Emily’s hair free of charge and Julie from Dressed For You for donating beautiful dresses for Emily.”

The Queen of Derbyshire event will be hosted in Chapel-en-le-Frith on Saturday, October 18.

Participants are set to dress according to the etiquette, prepare speeches as well as chose a charity they would like to support if they are selected for the title – which cannot be revealed ahead of the selection.

Emily added: “I am excited for the next step and the Queen of Derbyshire selection and I have chosen a charity that I would like to support if I get selected.”

The Barlow Carnival Royalty applications are currently open for a number of positions available for girls and boy of various ages.

Parents whose children would like to become a part of Barlow Carnival Royalty are asked to contact the Barlow Carnival Committee using an online form.