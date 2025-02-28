A developer’s plan to convert a redundant council building into 59 apartments in Chesterfield town centre has been welcomed by a charity.

James Holmes, founder of Homes by Holmes, has again been granted prior approval to change the use of the Council House on Saltergate. The borough council passed his first application in 2021 but the conditional permission lapsed three years later because work had not begun.

Mr Holmes’ proposal has been applauded by the Derbyshire branch of the countryside charity CPRE. In a letter to the council, branch vice-chair Andrea Watwood wrote: “Urban regeneration is essential in order to secure a vibrant future for our towns and cities and to protect the countryside from unnecessary development. Town centres provide a special opportunity to re-use existing buildings for homes and to make use of existing infrastructure.

“We are therefore very pleased to see the application to convert the long disused and decaying Council House at Saltergate into 59 apartments. We feel that repurposing of this unused property will not only provide additional dwellings but also contribute to the regeneration of Chesterfield town centre, as the accommodation is in easy walking distance of town centre shopping and other key facilities.

“Although not detailed in the current application documents we are hopeful that the apartments would qualify as affordable, and we stress the need for affordable housing.”

*Three months after Mr Holmes gained consent for the change of use in 2021, he told the Derbyshire Times that all work on the project had stopped as a result of a £250,000 Community Infrastructure Levy charge imposed by the borough council – which the authority said it had ‘no power’ to waive.

He submitted a further application for outline planning permission to erect a four-storey block containing 18 flats on the car park at the rear of the former North East Derbyshire District Council headquarters. His proposal was rejected by the borough council in November 2023 after a flood of objections.