A nursery and infant school in Clowne has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection.

In an Ofsted report published on June 19, Clowne Infant and Nursery was named a ‘truly wonderful school where children thrive.’

The report reads: “Children receive an excellent start to their education within the nursery and reception provisions. Leadership is expert. Staff are knowledgeable and skilled. Children enjoy a carefully planned curriculum. They receive genuine love and care.”

Inspectors found that pupils learn ‘without distraction’ and lessons are ‘harmonious’ while ‘routines are well understood’.

Clowne Infant and Nursery School has been rated as ‘good’ across all categories following an Ofsted inspection. Pictured are pupils celebrating alongside the headteacher Mrs Susie Kirkby, deputy head Mrs Carolyn Galley, the senior leader Mrs Laura Barnett and the business manager Mr Paul Hallam.

Behaviour across the school has been praised and the report said that pupils ‘do not fear bullying in school’. They ‘trust adults to resolve any problems’. They describe the school as their ‘happy place’.

Inspectors said that the school has responded swiftly to the findings of the previous inspection. They noticed that the curriculum is now ‘better planned and sequenced’. Pupils’ expected progress from Nursery to key stage 1 is ‘carefully mapped across all subjects’.

Inspectors praised the school for prioritising reading in the curriculum and ‘finding many creative ways to introduce pupils to the love of reading’. During the Ofsted visit, pupils told the inspectors that the school library was a ‘safe and comfy place to lose yourself in a book’.

The report added that the school is ‘ambitious for all pupils’ – with pupils with special educational needs or disabilities (SEND) ‘particularly well supported’.

The report reads: “Learning needs are swiftly identified and addressed. Pupils with SEND experience an ambitious and suitably adapted curriculum.”

Inspectors praised the ‘very active’ parent teacher association, which ‘opened up many opportunities for pupils, including the most disadvantaged’.

The report adds: “The school is extremely popular with families. The work of all staff is appreciated and praised. There is a genuine sense of the school and families working together as a school community to achieve the school vision.”

