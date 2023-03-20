“We are proud that we continue to be a good school" says Chesterfield headteacher

Rachel Davies who took over as Headteacher at Old Hall Junior School in September 2022, said: “We are proud that Old Hall Junior School continues to be a good school and would like to take this opportunity to thank you for all of your continued support.”

The Ofsted report states that the school has a caring and inclusive atmosphere that is praised by pupils, parents, and staff. Pupils work hard, behave well, and have positive attitudes toward learning and they enjoy earning rewards for upholding the school's values as well as feeling safe because bullying is not tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a variety of lunchtime and after-school activities, including sports and crafts, and the curriculum is enriched by visits to places like the National Space Centre. Older pupils are encouraged to take on responsibilities such as reading mentors and school council members. The school has strong links with local infant schools, which helps pupils settle quickly into Year 3.

Old Hall Junior School was inspected by Ofsted in February and received a 'Good' rating.

Miss Davies continued: “We are particularly pleased that the inspectors noted and commented upon how your children work hard, are keen to do well, and behave very well whilst at school.”

The report continues by praising school leaders who have recently revamped the curriculum with new programs for maths and reading, making sure it aligns with student needs and includes diverse resources. Teachers have started implementing the new curriculum and leaders are monitoring its effectiveness. Maths and reading are high priorities, with teachers adapting to ensure all students can access the curriculum and receive support as needed. Students with special needs are included, but some areas need improvement and the school promotes respectful learning about different cultures and religions. Leaders prioritise staff well-being and have made changes to reduce their workload.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ofsted states that the school needs to improve on its implementation of the new curriculum and that pupils with SEND are given measurable targets, as well as the appropriate training for teachers and staff.

Miss Davies added: “The children should feel really proud of themselves for this commendation from inspectors who visit a vast number of schools each year.”