Lee Brassington, 42, from Brimington, the founder and leader of Chesterfield Litter Pickers, has thanked the local community for their help to get his ‘grotmobile’ car fixed.

This comes after Chesterfield Litter Pickers launched a GoFundMe Page to help Lee Brassington pay for repairs to his mum’s red Citroën Berlingo last month.

The car, known as grotmobile, has been regularly used by Lee to transport collected rubbish to a nearby recycling facility – before it broke down in March.

Thanks to support from the local community over £1,200 was raised online alongside £150 in cash donations.

The car underwent repairs at Turners Auto Services and after a few weeks at the garage it was ready to be picked up – just in time to help with the weekend litter pick.

Lee Brassington said: “I would like to take this opportunity to express thanks from the Brassington family & all the members of Chesterfield Litter Pickers.

“We are overwhelmed with the support the community of Chesterfield has shown us with donating to the grotmobile go fund me to get us back on the road.

“Special thanks to Neil from Turners Auto Services. He quickly sourced a second hand engine and came in at the weekends to get us back on the road again.

"Also special thanks to Tony from Onsite Car Detailing who spent the whole day valeting the car....for free.

“The grotmobile has been put straight back into action this weekend. Keeping the streets of Chesterfield clean. It’s collected all the bags we've picked, totalling over 550kgs which has gone to Ward to be recycled.”

