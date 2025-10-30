A small Derbyshire primary school, with children’s wellbeing at heart, has been rated ‘good’ across all areas inspected by Ofsted.

Mapperley Church of England Primary School has passed its recent Ofsted inspection with flying colours.

Inspectors have praised the small primary located at the heart of Mapperley Village, near Ilkeston, as the school earned a ‘good’ rating across all areas inspected.

It’s a great success for the school, which was previously rated as ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors have found that the primary, with just 55 pupils on its roll, has ‘worked successfully over recent years to strengthen the curriculum, and other areas of its provision, for the benefit of all pupils’ – often collaborating effectively with local schools and other partners to develop their expertise and support improvement.

The inspection report reads: “Pupils are happy and safe at Mapperley CofE Controlled Primary School. They enjoy great relationships with kind and caring staff who know all of the pupils and their families very well.”

The report further highlights the ‘broad and ambitious curriculum’ and ‘high expectations’ of what pupils can achieve and how they should behave.

Inspectors have praised the staff for adapting activities to provide individualised support and ensuring pupils with SEND (special educational needs and disabilities) can flourish alongside their peers.

The pupils have also been complimented in the report for showing ‘positive attitudes to learning, trying hard and behaving well’.

Commenting on the inspection results, Mr Richard Cripps, Executive Headteacher at Mapperley Church of England Primary School, said: “We are immensely proud of our warm, caring, and vibrant school community. Every day, our children arrive with smiles on their faces, ready to learn, explore, and grow together in a nurturing environment where everyone is known and valued.

“Our recent Ofsted inspection was a wonderful opportunity to share all that makes Mapperley special. We are absolutely delighted that Ofsted recognised Mapperley CE Primary School as a Good school in all areas.

“The inspectors acknowledged what we see every day — children who are happy, confident, and kind, staff who go above and beyond to bring learning to life, and a community that works hand in hand to give every child the very best start in their education.

“From Forest School learning to music performances, sporting events, and residential adventures, our pupils enjoy a wide range of memorable experiences that inspire curiosity and creativity.

"We believe that learning should extend beyond the classroom — nurturing not just knowledge, but character, confidence, and compassion.

“Mapperley is more than just a school – it’s a family. The strong partnerships we have with parents, carers, the church, and the wider village community make our school the special place it is. Together, we celebrate our children’s achievements, support one another, and share a deep pride in what we are building here.

“We’re delighted that our hard work and shared vision have been recognised, but the real joy lies in seeing our pupils flourish — learning well, behaving kindly, and growing into thoughtful young people who are ready to make a positive difference in the world.”