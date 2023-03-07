"We are here to help headteachers" - Derbyshire County Council responds after parents call to open toilets in schools

Many schools across England have decided to lock toilets during lessons to avoid students playing truant and bullying others in the bathrooms.

Some of the Derbyshire schools, including Parkside Community School, in Chesterfield and David Nieper Academy, in Alfreton, have followed suit, causing anger.

Students, parents and an organisation supporting children with special needs have called for the schools to reopen the toilets.

Following the protest in Parkside Community School, Derbyshire County Council, the local education authority for Derbyshire, has issued a statement on the new toilet policy.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesperson said: “It is up to individual schools to make their own decisions about managing toilet breaks to balance the importance of pupils’ welfare with ensuring learning is not unnecessarily disrupted.

“These decisions will be based on a range of considerations unique to each school including for example, potential issues with groups of pupils meeting in toilets during lesson times resulting in significant learning time being lost or more specific problems such as vaping or bullying in toilet areas.

“Schools will make clear to pupils the appropriate times for toilet visits such as before and after lessons and during break and lunch times but can also put in place special arrangements for pupils who may need them.