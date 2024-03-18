Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set up in 2021 by the funeral celebrant Rachel Snowball, Sunshine and Shades bereavement groups aim to provide a safe group environment where people can express their feelings after a bereavement and provide self-care as part of the ‘healing’ process.

During the group sessions, topics such as guilt and regret, regaining purpose, and loneliness are suggested by the participants, who share and listen to each other, while group leaders suggest strategies to help, like mindfulness or grief and gratitude journaling.

Funeral celebrant Rachel founded Sunshine and Shade after witnessing the lack of opportunity people have to discuss life, loss, and grief beyond their circles of support.

Rachel with some of the Sunshine and Shade volunteers (left to right Sam, Lori, Rachel and Jane)

Rachel said: “During the pandemic, I witnessed how much people needed people. The funerals that were taking place at that time with congregations of five, 10, or, if you were really lucky, 30, were heartbreaking.

“There was no chance for a cuddle, no chance for a catch-up, no chance to share memories or stories. All those things you need to do as people.”

Rachel had also seen that a lot of community and church groups that help deal with grief and bereavement had stopped functioning. She believes that people are reluctant to set up bereavement groups because of how difficult it can be for people to talk about the loss of loved ones.

Due to this, there are very few groups aimed at supporting people after a bereavement.

Rachel set up the first Sunshine and Shade Group at The Hub, in the Gladstone Buildings on Broadleys, Clay Cross, followed by two other groups at The New Pavilion in Grassmoor and Chesterfield Library.

The Chesterfield Group was opened in January 2024 and is already full, showing the demand is there. According to Rachel, the organisation offers a service that people can rely on.

The founder said: “We are developing a really lovely reputation for being a caring body of people. We genuinely look after each other when people are at their most vulnerable.”

Rachel said she has physically seen people mend and heal in front of her eyes while attending the support groups.

One of the group's attendees said: “It’s a lovely, friendly group of men and women, and we all have the same thing in common: we have all lost loved ones.

“It’s perfect for me; it helps to talk through the same heartache and emotions. I fully support this group, and I am really glad it’s available to us.”

They had been receiving medication and counselling after losing both their parents over a short period of time, neither of whom was working for them.

Several Sunshine and Shade former members have gone on to volunteer for their group to support others who are going through what they once went through.

The company receives referrals for their groups from the bereavement service at Chesterfield Royal Hospital and through GPs via the NHS South Wingfield and Chesterfield and District Social Perscription teams. Self-referrals can also be made via Sunshine and Shade’s social media pages and their website.