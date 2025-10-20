The Minister of Veterans and People has visited a Chesterfield hub offering support to veterans alongside Chesterfield MP.

STAND TO, a community hub for veterans located at Vicar Lane, has welcomed Minister for Veterans and People Louise Sandher-Jones and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins on Friday, October 10.

Since its founding last year, the charity has helped more than 100 veterans across Chesterfield and the surrounding area – offering guidance on housing and benefits, as well as a safe, welcoming space for camaraderie and personal support.

During the visit, Toby Perkins and Louise Sandher-Jones discussed the Government’s VALOUR initiative – a new funding programme aimed at empowering veteran-focused organisations.

Minister for Veterans and People and MP for North-East Derbyshire Louise Sandher-Jones, said: “It was inspiring to visit STAND TO and see first-hand the vital work they're doing to support our veterans.

"Through regular contact via meet-ups and by addressing issues ranging from mental health to financial concerns, the organisation provides vital support to veterans in their local community.

“Meeting the dedicated STAND TO staff and local veterans gave me a real insight into how the organisation’s veteran-to-veteran approach is making a genuine difference to people's lives.

“We are determined to ensure no veteran falls through the cracks, that’s why we are investing £50m in VALOUR - making it easier for veterans across the UK to access care and support.”

Pictured are operations manager at STAND TO Jane Lawther, Veterans and People Minister Louise Sandher-Jones, Elaine Handley Derbyshire from addiction service and Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

Speaking about the VALOUR programme and the visit, Jane Lawther, STAND TO’s Centre Manager, said: “Our armed forces are asked to do exceptional things, we need to be able to provide a tailored service that meets the needs of those that not only require more intense support for complex needs down to the those who miss the camaraderie.

“The VALOUR model will compliment what STAND TO already provides throughout Derbyshire. We are looking forward to more announcements.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins, who invited Minister Louise Sandher-Jones to visit the hub, Toby Perkins expressed his full backing for STAND TO’s application for VALOUR funding.

He said: “I was really glad that STAND TO were able to demonstrate the crucial role they play supporting veterans across North Derbyshire.

"Military service is a really positive experience for most people who experience it but adapting to life on civvy street and dealing with the challenges that can follow can be difficult for some former service men and women and Stand To are there to help.

"If they can attract Valour funding it could ensure that Stand To are able to exist on a more stable and long- term footing, which would be so valuable.”