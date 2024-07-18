"We are delighted to receive this award again" Chesterfield Canal Trust celebrates Green Flag Award for Hollingwood Hub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Chesterfield Canal Trust is celebrating after receiving a Green Flag Award for Hollingwood Hub.

This is the eighth year in a row that it has received this accreditation - the international quality mark for parks and green spaces.

Rod Auton, Trust Secretary, said “We are delighted to receive this award again. It is always good to know that an impartial body recognises the work put in to make the Hub such a tranquil place to visit.

“Obviously our many gardeners deserve much praise, but many other volunteers help to keep the area so pleasant. This includes those who work in the shop, who crew on our tripboat Madeline and who run the watersports hire business. The wonderful staff at Katey’s Coffee Shop provide welcome smiles and delicious cakes to complete your visit.”

Hollingwood Hub is not the only part of the Chesterfield Canal to receive the award.

The whole of the eastern section of the canal, 31 miles between Kiveton Park and West Stockwith which is owned and managed by the Canal and River Trust, has also received a Green Flag.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy under licence from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of green spaces across the United Kingdom and around the world.