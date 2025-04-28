“We are delighted": Popular Derbyshire park set to get new play equipment after £15k donated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A community funding scheme has donated funds to provide a new play area at a park near Matlock.

Whitworth Park in Darley Dale, near Matlock, is set to welcome junior play equipment to provide a brand new space for exercise and play for local children.

This comes after Darley Dale Town Council applied to Platform’s Community Chest, a funding pot for local charities, clubs and other not-for-profit organisations for any projects directly benefitting Platform customers.

Platform Housing Group, one of the largest housing associations in the region, has donated £15,000 to be spent on the play equipment at Whitworth Park after all Community Chest applications were assessed against specific eligibility criteria by customers who sit on its Customer Voice Panel.

Platform Housing Group, one of the largest housing associations in the region, has donated £15,000 to be spent on the play equipment at Whitworth Park. Pictured are (left to right) Tracey Silk, Community Engagement Officer, Platform Housing Group; Jason Hedley, Town Clerk, Darley Dale Town Council, Jason Farmer, Mayor, Darley Dale Town Council, Sarah Rivett, Community Engagement Officer, Darley Dale Town Council and Kate Hurford, Finance Manager, The Whitworth.

Sarah Rivett, Community Engagement Officer at Darley Dale Town Council said: “We are delighted to have been successful for applying for this much needed funding. The play equipment will provide a fabulous space for exercise and play for our local children. Thanks Platform!”

Tracey Silk, Community Engagement Officer at Platform Housing Group said: “Outdoor areas are so important for our communities.

"We are therefore pleased we have been able to support the local town council with funds to provide play equipment in the surroundings of Whitworth Park, helping them to continue what they do so well within their local community.”

Whitworth Park is a privately owned park open to the public year round, offering 10 acres of mature parkland with scenic ponds, an ornamental lake and a diverse collection of trees and planted areas. Wide paved pathways make the park fully accessible for wheelchairs, pushchairs and mobility scooters.