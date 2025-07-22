A Chesterfield Pétanque Club has thanked members of the public for their support in the club’s first ever charity competition.

Chesterfield Pétanque Club hosted its first ever Chairman 's Charity Shield competition on Sunday, June 29, with a total of £571 raised for Ashgate Hospice.

About 40 people took part in the event with Mayor and Mayoress presenting the trophy to the winners.

Neale Breedon, Chair of Chesterfield Pétanque Club, said: “As our first charitable event, we are delighted with how well it went and are hopeful it will become a regular event in the future.

"A heartfelt thank you to all our members who participated and donated, as well as the wider public for your generous support.

"I was elected chair in the last September and the club was founded in 2012 and they have never done a charity competition so I thought it would be good idea.

"Ashgate Hospice is right on our doorstep. Most people know someone, a family member or friend who have been touched by cancer at some point and we wanted to support them. We will do it again for Ashgate next year.

Chesterfield Pétanque Club is based at the Holmebrook Valley Park pavilion and anyone interested in joining can found latest updates and training sessions times at the club’s Facebook page.