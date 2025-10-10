“We are chuffed and overwhelmed with the response”: Popular café serving traditional Indian cuisine opens new venue in Derbyshire’s Matlock Bath
A brand new Chakra Lounge opened its doors at North Parade in Matlock Bath, on Tuesday, October 7.
Chakra Lounge is a popular family-run café franchise praised for its delicious traditional Indian cuisine as well as relaxing atmosphere.
The new café has already proved to be popular – with a great welcome from the local residents in the last few days.
Speaking about the café launch, a spokesperson for Chakra Lounge said: “We had a very warm welcome especially by the locals and the neighbours. We are chuffed and overwhelmed with the response.”
The café, which offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes as well as non-vegetarian food, is open between 8am and 5pm every day apart from Wednesday, when the venue is closed.