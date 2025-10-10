A new Chakra Lounge café, which has opened in Matlock Bath earlier this week, has already proved to be popular among locals.

A brand new Chakra Lounge opened its doors at North Parade in Matlock Bath, on Tuesday, October 7.

Chakra Lounge is a popular family-run café franchise praised for its delicious traditional Indian cuisine as well as relaxing atmosphere.

The new café has already proved to be popular – with a great welcome from the local residents in the last few days.

Speaking about the café launch, a spokesperson for Chakra Lounge said: “We had a very warm welcome especially by the locals and the neighbours. We are chuffed and overwhelmed with the response.”

The café, which offers a wide range of vegetarian and vegan dishes as well as non-vegetarian food, is open between 8am and 5pm every day apart from Wednesday, when the venue is closed.

The Matlock Bath café joins three other Chakra Lounge cafés in Buxton, Bakewell and Sheffield.