Nine-year-old Harry Sissons is going to great lengths to support a club where he has begun his journey as a competitive swimmer.

Harry has set himself a challenge to swim 100 lengths of the 25m pool at Queens Park Leisure Centre. His big swim on Sunday, July 13 will raise money for Chesterfield Swimming Club.

Proud mum Louise Sissons, who lives in Chesterfield, said: “This is Harry’s first fundraiser. We know it is a big challenge but to know Harry is to know he will absolutely smash it. Harry is completing this challenge alone and was all his idea that he came up with whilst washing the car with his dad Ben. We are both incredibly proud of Harry taking on this challenge by himself, he is inspiring and incredibly kind and thoughtful.

“The furthest he has swam before is one mile which is 64 lengths at Queens Park pool. We will have lots of fun along the way with both Ben and I getting in to swim a few lengths with him and he will also be joined by some of his family and friends to cheer him on. Harry has a younger sister, Phoebe, 7, who will be cheering Harry on on the day and who has attended all of Harry’s galas so far cheering him on – she is the best little sister.”

Sponsorship pledges have poured into a JustGiving appeal where £1,765 was recorded at the time of writing, nearly double Harry’s target of £1,000.

Louise said: “With rising costs across all areas – from pool hire to coaching – it’s becoming increasingly difficult for the club to make ends meet. At the same time, traditional fundraising events, such as swimming competitions, are becoming less profitable, putting additional strain on our resources. The funds raised will go directly towards securing the facilities and expert coaching needed for next season, helping their swimmers continue to improve, grow in confidence and enjoy the sport they love.”

Ian Spencer, who is head coach at Chesterfield Swimming Club, said: “I cannot believe how much Harry has raised in such a short space of time, his efforts are so valued and he is an inspiration to everyone at the club. We will be supporting him as he takes on this challenge and wish him the best of luck. Through Harry’s efforts and those of all our members we are looking to secure the future of this outstanding club, providing children in Chesterfield with the opportunity to compete against the best in the country.”

Keen swimmer Harry has loved being in water all his life. He took his first dip with his mum and dad when he was just 12 weeks old. Louise said: “He started lessons at Queens Park as a baby. He progressed to Nuffield Health where he completed all of his stages and the one mile distance. It was here that his instructor spotted his talent for swimming and encouraged him to join a competitive swimming club.

Harry with Ian Spencer, head coach at Chesterfield Swimming Club.

"There are bronze, silver and gold academy squads then moving on to County, Regional and National. Harry entered the club at gold level, aged just eight, and I think was one of the youngest in that squad. You are not allowed to compete until you are aged nine so Harry had to wait until January 2025 to enter his first competitive gala which he loved every minute of and came home with three medals.

"Harry is extremely motivated with his swimming and is pushing to move to County squad.”

Apart from swimming, Harry is also an avid football fan. Louise said: “Harry loves to watch Chesterfield Football Club and we attend matches as a family; if the club would sponsor him I know it would mean a lot to him, maybe one of the players could complete a few laps with him?”

She is also appealing to businesses who have a charitable fund for local events to donate to a great cause.

To sponsor Harry’s effort to raise money for Chesterfield Swimming Club, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/louise-sissons